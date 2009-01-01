BREAKING: Babajide Sanwo-olu is the next governor of Lagos state
- 3 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Lagos State governorship election.
Announcing the result at the state collation center, Eyitope Ogunbodede, returning officer, said Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes ahead of Jimi Agbaje, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, who polled 206,141 votes.
defeated his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 533,304 votes.
In Epe LGA, where Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor is from, APC scored 35, 609 votes while PDP polled 6, 464.
In Apapa LGA where Abgaje hails from, Sanwo-Olu, secured 20,469 votes while the PDP candidate polled 5,959 votes, leaving a gap of nearly 15,000 votes.
A graduate of the University of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu was a commissioner under Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos
The results of the state assembly elections are trickling in, with APC maintaining a clear lead.
Agbaje, a pharmacist, has lost his bid for the topmost position for the number one position in Nigeria’s commercial capital, having first run against Fashola in 2007 and Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor in 2015.On his part, Ambode is the first sitting governor in the state to serve a term since the return of democracy in 1999.
See details of the result for the Lagos governorship election below.
Lagos: Final official results
Here is the break down of the official results for the governorship election in Lagos state.
Total registered voters. 6,505,512
Accredited voters. 1,006,074
APC 739,445
PDP 206,141
The candidate of the All Progressive Congress Babajide Sanwo-Olu won all local governments in the state finishing with a total of 739,445 votes. He defeated his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had a total of 206,141 votes with a margin of 533,304.
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 95 of 95