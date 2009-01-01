BREAKING: Babajide Sanwo-olu is the next governor of Lagos state

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Lagos State governorship election.

Announcing the result at the state collation center, Eyitope Ogunbodede, returning officer, said Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes ahead of Jimi Agbaje, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, who polled 206,141 votes.

In Epe LGA, where Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor is from, APC scored 35, 609 votes while PDP polled 6, 464.

In Apapa LGA where Abgaje hails from, Sanwo-Olu, secured 20,469 votes while the PDP candidate polled 5,959 votes, leaving a gap of nearly 15,000 votes.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu was a commissioner under Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos

The results of the state assembly elections are trickling in, with APC maintaining a clear lead.

Agbaje, a pharmacist, has lost his bid for the topmost position for the number one position in Nigeria’s commercial capital, having first run against Fashola in 2007 and Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor in 2015.