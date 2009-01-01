Home | News | General | Benzema scores brace as Real Madrid bounce back from Champions League defeat to Ajax following La Liga win over Valladolid

- Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid ended in a 4-1 victory for Los Blancos in La Liga fixture

- Anuar scored for Valladolid after the VAR ruled out two of his teammates goal to offside

- Benzema got a brace as Raphael Varane and Luka Modric also got on the scoresheet

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid ended 4-1 in favour of Los Blancos as they bounced back from a Champions League defeat to Ajax in midweek.

The first half of the match was filled with controversies as Valladolid were denied two good goals after the VAR ruled both as offside.

The home team also had penalty kick squandered as Real Madrid struggled to find their footing in the opening 30 minutes of the match.

Valladolid finally got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute through Anuar after an easy tap-in from Sergi Guardiola's assist. 1-0 to Valladolid.

Five minutes later, Real responded from a corner kick as Nacho flicked a header to Rapahel Varane who finished with ease to make it 1-1.

After the break, Madrid took the lead again through their stand-in captain Karim Benzema when Alvaro Odriozola was fouled in box and Los Blancos were awarded a penalty.

The Frenchman stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick and sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-1 in the 51st minute.

Benzema completed his brace in the 59th minute with a glancing header into the far corner from a Toni Kroos' cross. It became 3-1 to Madrid.

Casemiro was sent off in the 80th minute but that did not stop Luka Modric from making it 4-1. The Croatian showed brilliant piece pf skill in the box before applying the finish to give all three points to his side.

Santiago Solari's side maintained third spot with 51 points, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and trailing Atletico Madrid by four points.

