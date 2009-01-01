Home | News | General | Benzema scores brace as Real Madrid bounce back from Champions League defeat to Ajax following La Liga win over Valladolid
- Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid ended in a 4-1 victory for Los Blancos in La Liga fixture

- Anuar scored for Valladolid after the VAR ruled out two of his teammates goal to offside

- Benzema got a brace as Raphael Varane and Luka Modric also got on the scoresheet

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid ended 4-1 in favour of Los Blancos as they bounced back from a Champions League defeat to Ajax in midweek.

The first half of the match was filled with controversies as Valladolid were denied two good goals after the VAR ruled both as offside.

The home team also had penalty kick squandered as Real Madrid struggled to find their footing in the opening 30 minutes of the match.

