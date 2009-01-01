Home | News | General | Aubameyang, Xhaka score as Arsenal beat Man United 2-0, rise to top 4 on the table
Aubameyang, Xhaka score as Arsenal beat Man United 2-0, rise to top 4 on the table



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taste first league defeat since he was appointed in December

- Granit Xhaka scored the opener for the Gunners in the 12th minute with an assist from Lacazette

- While Aubameyang sealed the win for the Gunners rise to fourth on the table with eight matches to wrap up the season

Arsenal hand Manchester United their first Premier League defeat since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solakjaer in December 2018.

The victory ensured the Gunners overtake the Red Devils at the fourth position with two points better than the visitors.

United got the first clear chance to score in the match but Romelu Lukaku's effort was denied by the woodwork.

Granit Xhaka opened scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute with a bent shot from long range having received a precise pass from Alexandre Lacazette.

