Aubameyang, Xhaka score as Arsenal beat Man United 2-0, rise to top 4 on the table

- Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League clash saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taste first league defeat since he was appointed in December

- Granit Xhaka scored the opener for the Gunners in the 12th minute with an assist from Lacazette

- While Aubameyang sealed the win for the Gunners rise to fourth on the table with eight matches to wrap up the season

Arsenal hand Manchester United their first Premier League defeat since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solakjaer in December 2018.

The victory ensured the Gunners overtake the Red Devils at the fourth position with two points better than the visitors.

United got the first clear chance to score in the match but Romelu Lukaku's effort was denied by the woodwork.

Granit Xhaka opened scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute with a bent shot from long range having received a precise pass from Alexandre Lacazette.

Seven minutes after, the Red Devils were however denied another clear chance by the wood works after Fred fired home a low but powerful shot in the 19th minute.

Frenchman, Lacazette was also presented with a chance to double his side's lead before half hour mark but his shot was deflected out of play by Chris Smalling.

Both sides further pressured themselves for goals with Lukaku getting most of the chances, however, he failed to convert it with Bernd Leno forcing the striker to send the ball out of play.

Marcus Rashford had another good chance to level parity moments before half time but Granit Xhaka's audacious block saved the Gunners from losing leadership in the game.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's returned to the pitch gun-blazing for the second half with Fred and Lukaku trying Arsenal's goalkeeper, but Leno was able to stop their efforts from going in.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was mostly quiet in the game got on the scores sheet after converting a spot kick to give his side two goals advantage in the 69th minute.

Lacazzette won the penalty after being brought down in United's danger zone by Fred in a bid to stop the Frenchman from doubling his side's tally.

All other efforts by both sides were unsuccessfully as Arsenal successfully displace United at the fourth position - with two points better than their visitors after 30 matches.

