Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho takes time off to enjoy beach holiday with secret lover

Jose Mourinho took time out of his mega money paying TV punditry job to enjoy a sunshine holiday with a special female friend Prue Carter-Robinson.

The 56-year-old is currently out of job at the moment, but has been heavily linked with a move to re-join Real Madrid before the end of this season.

Though, the Portuguese is having fun while on £100,000 TV job with BeIN Sports - meaning he is not totally jobless at the moment.

READ ALSO: Jose Mourinho set to land Real Madrid top job in a £17m per annum deal

According to SunSport, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was spotted on a beach with pal Prue Carter-Robinson.

The duo were soaked up in the sun on the lounge alongside his long-time assistant Ricardo Formosinho.

Mourinho, who sould return as Real Madrid boss this week spent most part of last month analysing football in the studios of Middle Eastern sports broadcaster BeInSports.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that: “Jose and Prue went sunbathing but they were careful not to lie next to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

"Prue seemed to be on her guard a lot of the time. But at one point she was on her phone which had a Manchester United case.”

The relationship between Mourinho and the former IBM worker was said to have been uncovered by the Sun last year.

Both met while the Portuguese was Real Madrid boss and they have spent time together in holiday spots around the world.

Legit.ng previously reported that Real Madrid are have concluded plans to name Jose Mourinho as their new manager this week.

The Galacticos have struggled all season long in all competitions, but are looking to end the season on a positive not.

It will be recalled that Los Blancos were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Dutch League side Ajax Amsterdam.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...