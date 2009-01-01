Home | News | General | Jose Mourinho takes time off to enjoy beach holiday with secret lover
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29 minutes ago
Jose Mourinho took time out of his mega money paying TV punditry job to enjoy a sunshine holiday with a special female friend Prue Carter-Robinson.

The 56-year-old is currently out of job at the moment, but has been heavily linked with a move to re-join Real Madrid before the end of this season.

Though, the Portuguese is having fun while on £100,000 TV job with BeIN Sports - meaning he is not totally jobless at the moment.

READ ALSO: Jose Mourinho set to land Real Madrid top job in a £17m per annum deal

According to SunSport, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was spotted on a beach with pal Prue Carter-Robinson.

