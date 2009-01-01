Home | News | General | Ambode reacts to Sanwo-Olu’s governorship election victory

The governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the APC governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for emerging victorious in the Lagos governorship election.

Ambode in a congratulatory message sent via Facebook on Sunday, March 10, also congratulated Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, over the result of the election.

The governor described the win of both candidates as a victory for continuity of governance in Lagos state and for the people of Lagos.

"Hearty congratulations to the Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. This is a victory for continuity in governance, victory for the APC and victory for all Lagosians. I wish them a successful term in office," Ambode said.

Legit.ng had reports that INEC declared Babajide Sanwoolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, vice chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University and INEC returning officer for Lagos governorship election, said that Sanwoolu polled 739, 445 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje who scored 206, 141 votes.

Sanwoolu won in all the local government results declared by INEC at the end of the exercise. The APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Agbaje with a margin of 533304 votes.

