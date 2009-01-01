Home | News | General | Carleton University reacts to Pius Adesanmi’s death

Carleton University, the employer of the Canada based Nigerian professor Pius Adesanmi who was aboard an Ethiopia Airlines' plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, has confirmed the scholar's death.

The university in a statement on Sunday evening on its official website, said Adesanmi was one of the 18 Canadians, who died on the Ethiopian Airways flight from Addis Ababa Ethiopia to Nairobi Kenya.

Up until his death, Adesanmi was the director at The Institute of African Studies (IAS) at Carleton University.

Read the full statement below:

"The Carleton community is shocked and devastated to learn of the death of Prof. Pius Adesanmi, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet at the Addis Ababa airport.

"Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Adesanmi is among the victims.

“Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy,” said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia.”

“The contributions of Pius Adesnami to Carleton are immeasurable,” said Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. “He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton.

"A further tribute about Adesanmi’s leadership and many contributions to the Carleton community will be shared as soon as possible."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one Nigerian and at least 32 Kenyans were among the victims of the ill-fated Sunday, March 10, Boeing 737-800 MAX plane crash belonging to Ethiopian Airline.

A spokesperson of the airline, Asrat Begashaw, said the gory accident killed one Nigerian 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French, eight Americans and seven Britons among other nationalities.

