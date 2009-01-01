Home | News | General | Sarri sends important message to fans who mocked Chelsea star during draw with Wolves

- Maurizio Sarri has come to the strong defence of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

- The Italian was mocked by fans while he was being replaced against Wolves

- The Blues were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Wolves at Stamford Bridge

Maurizio Sarri has blamed Chelsea players for their lack of movement after fans turned the heat on Jorginho following draw with Wolves.

The Italian international was substituted with 18 minutes left to play and was greeted with cheers at Stamford Bridge by fans who do not seem to like him.

However Sarri was quick to come to the defence of Jorginho after Eden Hazard's strike save the Blues from the brink of defeat at stoppage time.

READ ALSO: Chelsea vs Wolves: Hazard rescues a point for the Blues in their 1-1 draw with Wolves

He said: “If the other players don't move without the ball, Jorginho is in trouble.

“He is very able to play with one touch, but if you want to play one-touch football you need movements from the other players.

“Then, for the last 20 minutes, Jorginho is not suitable for a 4-2-3-1, so (taking him off) was a consequence of changing system, not the performance.

“I know him very well – he can get in trouble if the rest of the team is not moving.”

When asked about the crowd's obvious cheers when Jorginho was about to be substituted, Sarri replied: “He is a very strong character and a professional player. He has to play in every condition.”

READ ALSO:NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

But the former Napoli boss insisted that Chelsea will finish in the Premier League top four despite failing to grind a result against Wolves.

But he admitted: “We made a lot of mistakes but we deserved to win. We needed to move the ball faster, we needed more movement without the ball, we played too much with five touches.

“Hazard is a great player who can solve the situation in any moment, but during the match he was like the other players.

“We were unlucky because we conceded a goal with the first and last situation inside our box, but we need to improve when we are facing a very physical team with 11 players inside the last 20 metres.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jorginho has refused to accept he gets preferential treatment from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and insists he maintains a normal relationship with the Italian.

The Italy midfielder joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Serie A side Napoli on the same day Sarri became manager, and he was described as a key figure at the club.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...