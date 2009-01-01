Home | News | General | Sarri sends important message to fans who mocked Chelsea star during draw with Wolves
Carleton University reacts to Pius Adesanmi’s death
Ekweremadu congratulates Governor Ugwuanyi on re-election, says victory well deserved

Sarri sends important message to fans who mocked Chelsea star during draw with Wolves



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Maurizio Sarri has come to the strong defence of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

- The Italian was mocked by fans while he was being replaced against Wolves

- The Blues were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Wolves at Stamford Bridge

Maurizio Sarri has blamed Chelsea players for their lack of movement after fans turned the heat on Jorginho following draw with Wolves.

The Italian international was substituted with 18 minutes left to play and was greeted with cheers at Stamford Bridge by fans who do not seem to like him.

However Sarri was quick to come to the defence of Jorginho after Eden Hazard's strike save the Blues from the brink of defeat at stoppage time.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95