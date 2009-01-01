Ekweremadu congratulates Governor Ugwuanyi on re-election, says victory well deserved
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- The deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his re-election as Enugu governor
- Ekweremadu said the victory of the governor is well deserved
- The lawmaker thanked the people of Enugu state, adding that the state belongs to PDP
The deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his re-election, describing his victory as comprehensive and well-deserved.
According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng's regional reporter in Port Harcourt, Ekweremadu said the governor's re-election was a reward for one good term.
READ ALSO: Follow LIVE UPDATES: Official INEC collation of governorship results
He said: “I join the good people of Enugu and our great party, PDP, in congratulating Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his comprehensive victory and reelection as Governor of Enugu state.
“This is a well-deserved reward for one good term and purposeful leadership, for he has done very well. He is in touch with the people and the state has enjoyed peace.
“It is victory for the masses of Enugu and I can only wish him even more fruitful, peaceful, and eventful new term as he continues on the path of excellence”.
Ekweremadu thanked the people of Enugu for their overwhelming support, noting that: “clearing all the state House of Assembly seats in addition to the entire National Assembly seats in the state also won a fortnight ago is a further confirmation that Enugu is totally PDP and firmly in the hands of God”.
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that upon the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, as the winner of the governorship election held in Kwara state, the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, had congratulated the winners of the election.
Saraki, a Peoples Democratic Party (APC) member, and former governor of Kwara, thanked the people of the state for their support in the just concluded general election.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng to serve its readers better
Protect your vote to make it count - PDP Guber Candidate | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles