Ekweremadu congratulates Governor Ugwuanyi on re-election, says victory well deserved

The deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his re-election, describing his victory as comprehensive and well-deserved.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng's regional reporter in Port Harcourt, Ekweremadu said the governor's re-election was a reward for one good term.

He said: “I join the good people of Enugu and our great party, PDP, in congratulating Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his comprehensive victory and reelection as Governor of Enugu state.

“This is a well-deserved reward for one good term and purposeful leadership, for he has done very well. He is in touch with the people and the state has enjoyed peace.

“It is victory for the masses of Enugu and I can only wish him even more fruitful, peaceful, and eventful new term as he continues on the path of excellence”.

Ekweremadu thanked the people of Enugu for their overwhelming support, noting that: “clearing all the state House of Assembly seats in addition to the entire National Assembly seats in the state also won a fortnight ago is a further confirmation that Enugu is totally PDP and firmly in the hands of God”.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that upon the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, as the winner of the governorship election held in Kwara state, the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, had congratulated the winners of the election.

Saraki, a Peoples Democratic Party (APC) member, and former governor of Kwara, thanked the people of the state for their support in the just concluded general election.

