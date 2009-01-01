Home | News | General | Professor Pius Adesanmi’s social media post a day before plane crash ‘prophetic’

The death of Professor Pius Adesanmi, a Canada based Nigerian professor, is a shocking incident many Nigerians are yet to grapple with.

Adesanmi was on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday, March 10.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, had crashed on Sunday morning, killing 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard.

While Nigerians on various social media are expressing deep sorrow over the sudden death of the brilliant scholar, a ‘premonitory’ Facebook post by the scholar, his last, has triggered viral reactions due to its 'prophetic' nature.

Petra Akingbule, a former aide to the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, and a close ally of the deceased professor, shared the post on Facebook with the caption:

“Pius was this a premonition???? Jesus!!!!!”

Adesanmi in the post shared a picture of his, captioning it with a Biblical verse:

“If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there your hand shall lead me, and your right hand shall hold me.” - Psalm 139:9-10

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one Nigerian and at least 32 Kenyans were among the victims of the ill-fated Sunday, March 10, Boeing 737-800 MAX plane crash belonging to Ethiopian Airline.

A spokesperson of the airline, Asrat Begashaw, said the gory accident killed one Nigerian 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French, eight Americans and seven Britons among other nationalities.

