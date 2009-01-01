Home | News | General | Breaking: INEC declares Adamawa governorship election inconclusive

- Governorship election in Adamawa state has been declared inconclusive

- The commission said the number of cancellations was higher than the margin of lead votes between the two leading contestants

- INEC has also announced that a new date for the rerun supplementary election would be fixed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Adamawa governorship election is inconclusive and a new date for the rerun election would be announced.

The Returning Officer .Prof. Andrew Haruna, confirmed the development at the governorship election collation centre in Yola on Monday.

Haruna said the number of cancellations was higher than the margin of lead votes between the two contestants and therefore, a new date for the rerun election would be fixed.

Haruna mentioned about 44 polling units affected across the state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday declared as “inconclusive”, outcome of the governorship election held in Bauchi state.

Prof. Mohammed Kyari, Returning Officer, who made the declaration, said that apart from the cancellation of the result from entire Tafawa Balewa local government area because of irregularities, the outcome of the exercise in some other polling units also suffered the same fate.

Similarly, the 2019 governorship election in Sokoto state has been declared inconclusive by INEC.

The Returning officer of INEC, Professor Fatima Batul Mukhtar, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, who declared the election inconlusive said that the number of cancelled votes in the state exceeded the winning margin.

Mukthar said the number of registered voters was 1,887, 767 while the number of accredited voters was 1, 033,081.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was in the lead with 489,558 votes, while Aliyu Ahmad of the All Progressives Congree APC polled 486,145.

Mukhtar said there were cancellations in 22 LGAs and 136 polling units with accredited voters of 75, 403.

