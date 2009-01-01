Home | News | General | Breaking: Sokoto governorship election declared inconclusive by INEC

- INEC has declared the governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive

- The commission said the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin between both parties

- INEC said a supplementary election will conduct as required by law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Monday morning, declared the Saturday, March 9 governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive.

The Returning officer of INEC, Professor Fatima Batul Mukhtar, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, who declared the election inconlusive said that the number of cancelled votes in the state exceeded the winning margin, Premium Times reports.

Mukthar said the number of registered voters was 1,887, 767 while the number of accredited voters was 1, 033,081.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was in the lead with 489,558 votes, while Aliyu Ahmad of the All Progressives Congree APC polled 486,145.

Mukhtar said there were cancellations in 22 LGAs and 136 polling units with accredited voters of 75, 403.

The commission said the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin hence, the need for a supplementary election.

In a similar case, the governorship election of Bauchi state has been declared inconclusive by INEC.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof. Mohammed Kyari, the Returning Officer of Bauchi, who made the declaration, said that apart from the cancellation of the result from entire Tafawa Balewa local government area because of irregularities, the outcome of the exercise in some other polling units also suffered the same fate.

Kyari said the margin between the winner and opponent is less than the total number of votes cancelled in some polling units.

