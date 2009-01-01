Home | News | General | Fayose mocks as Amosun’s candidate reportedly suffers defeat in Ogun

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has mocked the outgoing governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, over the reported defeat of his candidate in the Ogun state governorship election.

Ibikunle Amosun is of the APC but is supporting for his political protégé, Adekunle Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the election. But despite his support, the APM governorship candidate appears to be struggling in the poll.

Reacting to the political intrigues in Ogun state, Fayose in a tweet on Sunday, March 10, congratulated Amosun for losing the election of his political son.

Though INEC has not made any official announcement about the Ogun governorship election, the former governor stated that Amosun was welcome to join the club of those heading to the tribunals to challenge election results.

"I congratulate Gov ibikunle Amosun for LOSING the guber election of his political son, Adekunle Akinlade of APM. He can now join our club, having forcefully supervised & funded the rigging of Ekiti 2018 election by the same Prof Abdulganiyu Raji who served as REC in both states," Fayose tweeted.

"YE Ibikunle Amosun, pls join us as we battle our orchestrated 'loss' at the tribunal. What goes round has come round. You "Ja Ekiti Gba!", they have "Ja Ogun Gba." YE, please remember to congratulate HE. Dapo Abiodun o."

Meanwhile, the governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the APC governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for emerging victorious in the Lagos governorship election.

Ambode in a congratulatory message sent via Facebook on Sunday, March 10, also congratulated Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, over the result of the election.

The governor described the win of both candidates as a victory for continuity of governance in Lagos state and for the people of Lagos.

