INEC declares Governor Emmanuel winner of Akwa Ibom governorship election

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the March 9 governorship election held in Akwa Ibom state.

Emmanuel coasted to victory having won 30 out of the 31 local government areas in the state and was subsequently declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in only Essien Udim local government area of the state.

