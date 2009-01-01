Home | News | General | Updated: Governor Bello of Niger secures second term, wins in all 25 LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Niger state.

The result was announced on Sunday night, March 10, in Minna at the state collation centre by the returning officer, Prof. Angela Miri.

Miri who is the vice chancellor Federal University Lokoja, said Gov.Bello of APC scored 526,412 votes, while Umar Nasko of PDP polled 298,065 votes.

“Abubakar Sani Bello of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby returned elected and declared the winner of the March 9, Saturday governorship election in the state,” she said.

Niger state has 2,387,734 voters registered. But 925,518 voters were accredited for the governorship election, with total valid votes put at 900,817. The number of votes cast was 920,480, while 19,609 votes were rejected.

Prof.Samuel Egwu, Niger Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) commended stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

He lauded the Niger state police command and other security agencies for providing the ambience to enable a peaceful and transparent poll.

Similarly, Professor Tanko Kua of the Federal University of Technology Minna, also announced that Bello had polled 19,105 votes while Umar Nasko of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 14,975 votes in Suleja LGA.

While Professor UK. Apkan of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who announced the results in Kacha LGA said APC scored 20,171 votes PDP polled 9,800 votes.

In Bosso LGA, the collation officer, Professor Gana Cicila of the Federal University of Technology Minna, announced that APC had polled 19,601 votes, as against 11,470 votes scored by PDP.

Also in Paikoro LGA, the collation officer, Dr JIbril Alhassan of the Federal University of Technology Minna, said APC scored 21,571 votes while PDP polled 13,600 votes.

Similarly, Dr Yahaya Taiyo of the Federal University of Technology Minna and also the collation officer in Wushishi LGA, said APC scored 13,199 votes while PDP scored 8,309 votes.

Professor Solomon Bankole of the Federal University of Technology Minna ,who is also the collation officer in Rafi LGA, announced that APC had scored 28,289 votes as against 13,372 votes polled by the PDP.

Professor Sadiq Suleiman of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Edati LGA, said APC had scored 19,200 votes as against 10,152 votes scored by PDP.

Dr Mustapha Alhaji of the Federal University and Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Rijau LGA announced that APC had polled 22,111 votes as against 9,566 votes scored by PDP.

Professor Ayo Aremu ,Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also collation officer in Lavun LGA announced that APC had scored 27,345 votes while PDP polled 15,335 votes.

Professor A. Amadi of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Chanchaga LGA announced that APC had scored 27,764 votes while PDP polled 21,779 votes.

Dr Samaila Idris of Federal University of Technology Minna, and the collation officer in Gbako LGA announced that APC had scored 24,836 votes while PDP polled 10, 623 votes.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state APC governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has won the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.

He polled 331,546 votes to emerge as the winner of the highly anticipated election.

