INEC postpones announcement of Taraba governorship election results

- INEC has postponed the announcement of the Taraba state governorship election result

- INEC's returning electoral officer, Professor Adamu Iya, made this known at the INEC state headquarters in Jalingo

- Iya said announcement of the governorship election results was postponed, giving no reason

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the announcement of the Taraba governorship and House of Assembly election result to Monday, March 11.

The commission's returning electoral commissioner, Professor Adamu Iya, made this known at the INEC state headquarters in Jalingo at about 8.40pm on Sunday, March 9.

Legit.ng gathers the the announcement was expedient following the delay in the result of some local government areas in the state.

Iya gave no reason other than the delay in the election result expected from ssome LGAs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared the winner of the Lagos state governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje, who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.

