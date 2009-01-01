‘Lagos has not increased price for road worthiness certificate’ — VIS

The Directorate of the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, has clarified that it had not increased the price for the issuance of Road Worthiness Certificate.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of the VIS, Engineer Abdul-Hafeez Toriola described the rumour as unfounded and without any substance.

He said in spite of the fact that the Lagos State Government had invested substantially in establishing 10 computerized centres across the state, the government was not considering increasing the price for the processing of Road Worthiness Certificate.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure that Lagosians were able to process their Road Worthiness Certificate (RWC) seamlessly.

He enjoined motorists wishing to process their RWC to shun touts and visit any of the 45 VIS work stations or the 10 Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) centres.

According to the Director, motorists who process their RWC in VIS Zonal offices without a computerized centre are to visit any of the 10 LACVIS centres across Lagos with their referral note for a free computerized inspection.

He stated that after the inspection, they will be issued an Inspection Report.

He assured motorists that officers of VIS and LACVIS have been trained and positioned to attend to customers’ enquiries and concerns in a professional manner.

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019