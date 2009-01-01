Buhari mourns two Nigerians in Ethiopian plane crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the death of two Nigerians, Ambassador Abiodun Bashua and Professor Pius Adesanmi in the Ethiopian Airlines plane which crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on Sunday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed sadness over the crash that took the lives of Nigerians and other people on board.

He said “My thoughts are with the families and friends of these distinguished Nigerians and the other passengers and crew who lost their lives in the plane crash in Addis Ababa. May the Almighty Allah give them strength and fortitude to bear the loss.”

