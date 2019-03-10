I didn’t ask ladies to dance nude on Instagram- Mc Galaxy
Nigerian singer and dancer, Mc Galaxy has reacted after he was being called out by Toyin Abraham for promoting nudity of women on his page.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 10, 2019, where he shared a post defending himself and what really transpired with the said lady who sent a nude video.
He stated that he only sent a request to fans who were talented to send in videos of themselves dancing, singing and rapping. He went on to reveal how he got a video from a lady who shared a video without clothes on. Even though he initially put down the video, MC Galaxy said the pressure from followers to include the video among the entries made him add the video.
He went to reveal that he wasn’t the one who declared her as the winner rather it was his friend who did and promised a 50k price for her.
