Kano dep gov arrested for ‘disrupting collation of results’
Nasiru Gawuna, Kano state deputy governor, and Mutari Sule Garo, commissioner for local government, have been arrested for alleged electoral misconduct.
The duo were taken into custody on Monday morning over alleged disruption of the collation of governorship election results at Nassarawa local government area of the state.
It was gathered that Garo and Gawuna were rescued from being manhandled by party agents and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before they were subsequently detained.
The development has led to a delay in the release of the final outcome of the state’s election.
More to follow…
