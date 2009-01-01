Home | News | General | APC wins Yobe governorship elections by landslide
APC wins Yobe governorship elections by landslide



Mai Mala Buni, APC governorship candidate, has been declared winner of the election in Yobe with a total of 444,013 votes, trouncing his opponent, Umar Bello Iliya of the PDP who got 95,703 votes

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

