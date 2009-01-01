BREAKING: INEC Declares Sokoto Governorship Election Inconclusive
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The returning officer, Professor Fatima Batulu Muktar, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Dutse, who declared the election inconclusive in the early hours of today (Monday), based her decision on the huge numbers of cancelled votes.
Out of the total number of 1,033,081 accredited voters of the 1,887,767 registered voters, 987,942 was recorded as valid votes and 30,082 as rejected votes, from the 1,018024 total votes cast.
Governor Tambuwal, with a total vote of 489,558 was ahead of his arch-challenger, Aliyu Ahmed, who polled 486,145 votes, with a margin of 3,413 votes.
The margin according to Professor Fatima Mukhtar, in contrast with the numbers of votes cancelled, rendered the election inconclusive.
“Due to cancellation in 22 local government areas across 136 polling units with a total number of 75,403 cancelled votes.
“I cannot conclude this exercise and INEC will have to take a decision on this,” she stated.
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles