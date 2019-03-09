APC wants election result in Delta cancelled

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has called for the cancellation of the result of the March 9 elections held in the State, citing various reasons.

The APC in the State called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the governorship election result, accusing the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of ballot snatching, over voting, buying of votes and impunity during the Saturday election.

The Delta State APC Campaign Council and the governorship candidate of the party, Great Ovedje Ogboru had also condemned the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections.

In a statement, the party Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue said the election was marred by violence, he said led to the death of three persons.

Erue said the March 9 election was the worst election ever conducted in the State, he alleges PDP thugs armed with weapons snatched and burnt ballot papers and result sheets in APC strong-holds.

He also alleges that from Delta North to South and Central, PDP thugs had exhibited a rapacious thirst for blood and an eerie appetite for violence as they left many innocent voters in a pool of blood, accusing security agents of aiding PDP thugs to cart away ballot boxes at the unit, wards and collation centers.

“The object of their gory adventure was to tilt the election results in favour of the PDP. This unpatriotic and satanic objective was indeed achieved but not without exposing their unabashed criminality to grab power so they can subject Deltans to another four years of exploitation and crude pillage of our collective patrimony.

“Indeed the disparity between the INEC card readers and records of accreditation and the votes being declared at the Collation Centers across the state exposed their crass breach of the electoral process and villainous infringement of the law, since the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu had stated that where there are more voters than the number recorded by the card readers, the results in that area shall be annulled.

“Delta APC condemns and rejects in totality the result of the governorship election held in Delta state on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and call on the INEC Chairman to instantly annul the result and to re-conduct same in the nearest date possible in line with extant laws and with all necessary logistics put in place to ensure a free and fair election.

“INEC has already demonstrated its preparedness to apply drastic measures where there is a clear breach of the electoral process through its suspension of the Rivers state election and we urge the electoral umpire to apply same rule in the case of Delta to further underscore its consistency, commitment and determination to conduct a free and fair elections in all states in Nigeria,” Erue said.

