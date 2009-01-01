BREAKING: Adamawa governorship election inconclusive – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission says the Adamawa Governorship election is inconclusive and a new date for the rerun would be announced.
The Returning Officer.Prof. Andrew Haruna, confirmed the development at the governorship election collation centre in Yola on Monday.
Haruna said the number of cancellations was higher than the margin of lead votes between the two contestants and therefore, a new date for the rerun election would be fixed.
Haruna mentioned about 44 polling units affected across the state (NAN)
