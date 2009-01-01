Meet the new Borno governor-elect who was a taxi-driver for 15 years

He polled 1,175,440 votes to beat his closest rival, Muhammed Imam of the PDP, who polled 66,115.

Gali INEC, REC in Borno, made the announcement at the governorship election collation centre in Maiduguri.



Zulum famously said he was a commercial driver from 1984 to 1999 and "also drove buses, pickup trucks carrying firewood from forests.

Whenever I drove taxis and returned the vehicles to owners, I used what I got for my basic school needs".

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019