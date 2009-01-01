Meet the new Borno governor-elect who was a taxi-driver for 15 years
- 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
APC's Babagana Zulum has been declared winner of the Borno governorship election.
He polled 1,175,440 votes to beat his closest rival, Muhammed Imam of the PDP, who polled 66,115.
Gali INEC, REC in Borno, made the announcement at the governorship election collation centre in Maiduguri.
Zulum famously said he was a commercial driver from 1984 to 1999 and "also drove buses, pickup trucks carrying firewood from forests.
Whenever I drove taxis and returned the vehicles to owners, I used what I got for my basic school needs".
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles