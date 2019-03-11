Home | News | General | Ruggedman reveals how to marry a good woman
Ruggedman reveals how to marry a good woman



Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has shared his recipe for marrying a good woman.
The veteran rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday, March 11, 2019, advising men who plan to marry a good wife to also be also responsible so as to be able to attract the right
“When you pray to marry a good wife, also pray to be a good husband! You cannot wear a Designer suit with bathroom slippers. Good morning twitfam,” he tweeted.
Months back, veteran comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi also shared his own relationship advice
In his words: “For all the brothers who are planning to marry if you do not believe that a man and woman are equal then don’t bother to marry. If you are looking for a woman to serve and worship you, don’t marry an educated woman. If you are insecure and too jealous, don’t marry a woman who is beautiful.

“But if you are looking a woman who will give and raise beautiful children with you, take you to the next level, support you in times of need, marry a beautiful woman who is hardworking and educated and has a mind of her own. If you don’t have the right tools and the right mindset to sustain a marriage, you can learn but nor carry person daughter punish am o,” he said.

