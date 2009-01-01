Declare Sokoto results or I’ll sue, PDP’s Tambuwal tells INEC

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has threatened to approach the court and challenge the inconclusiveness of the state governorship election held last Saturday.

Reacting to INEC’s declaration of the election as inconclusive where he was leading at a press conference, Tambuwal alleged that the Commission had yet to give reasons as to why an election re-run should be held.

Tambuwal, who was leading with a slim margin of 3,413 votes, also explained that, “Going by Section 179(2) of the Constitution as amended, there was no clause that gave room for inconclusiveness.

Tambuwal noted, “The Returning Officer, up till now, has not told us why (we should have a) re-run in each of the polling units. The Electoral Act is very clear on reasons for re-run or inconclusiveness.

“Where there is violence or malfunctioning card reader machine, what is expected is to record zero vote in such polling unit(s).

“If INEC did not do the needful, I will approach the court to test the viability of the Commission’s technicality.

“Votes have been cast, we are clearly ahead with the highest number of votes in more than two-thirds areas of the state; therefore, INEC needs to come back and declare the result.

“The trend from Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau and Adamawa states is worrisome. PDP has won the election in Sokoto and INEC should do the needful.”

Tambuwal also warned that challenging INEC’s decision in court does not mean the party will boycott the re-run.

“Challenging INEC’s decision in court does not say we will boycott the re-run. We will surely mobilise the electorate and confirm our resounding acceptability to the people of Sokoto State,” Tambuwal said.

