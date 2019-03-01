Home | News | General | Early list of governors-elect from Saturday, March 9 poll
Early list of governors-elect from Saturday, March 9 poll



The 2019 election has already produced eighteen governors-elect as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continue with the collation and announcement of results.

NigerianEye compiled list of governors elected so far from the March 9 governorship and State Assembly elections.
Below is a list of the governorship candidates elected on Saturday:
Governor-elect
Okezie Ikpeazu
Emmanuel Udom
CROSS-RIVER
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
David Umahi
Ifeanyi Okowa
Inuwa Yahaya
 Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El-Rufai
Aminu Masari
Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq
Babatunde Sanwo-olu
Abdullahi Sule
Abubakar Bello
Dapo Abiodun
Seyi Makinde
Mai Mala Buni
Muktar Idris

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

