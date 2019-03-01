Early list of governors-elect from Saturday, March 9 poll

The 2019 election has already produced eighteen governors-elect as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continue with the collation and announcement of results.

NigerianEye compiled list of governors elected so far from the March 9 governorship and State Assembly elections.

Below is a list of the governorship candidates elected on Saturday:



Governor-elect Okezie Ikpeazu Emmanuel Udom CROSS-RIVER Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi David Umahi Ifeanyi Okowa Inuwa Yahaya Badaru Abubakar Nasir El-Rufai Aminu Masari Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq Babatunde Sanwo-olu Abdullahi Sule Abubakar Bello Dapo Abiodun Seyi Makinde Mai Mala Buni Muktar Idris

