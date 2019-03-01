Early list of governors-elect from Saturday, March 9 poll
The 2019 election has already produced eighteen governors-elect as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, continue with the collation and announcement of results.
NigerianEye compiled list of governors elected so far from the March 9 governorship and State Assembly elections.
Below is a list of the governorship candidates elected on Saturday:
|
Governor-elect
|
Okezie Ikpeazu
|
Emmanuel Udom
|
CROSS-RIVER
|
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
|
David Umahi
|
Ifeanyi Okowa
|
Inuwa Yahaya
|
Badaru Abubakar
|
Nasir El-Rufai
|
Aminu Masari
|
Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq
|
Babatunde Sanwo-olu
|
Abdullahi Sule
|
Abubakar Bello
|
Dapo Abiodun
|
Seyi Makinde
|
Mai Mala Buni
|
Muktar Idris
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
