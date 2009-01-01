Home | News | General | BREAKING: Imo REC orders arrest of LG collation officer who ‘manipulated results’
PDP rejects INEC’s declaration of Bauchi Gov polls as inconclusive

BREAKING: Imo REC orders arrest of LG collation officer who ‘manipulated results’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Christian Ogbuagbu, returning officer for Imo state elections, has ordered the arrest of  Christian Ehirim, the collation officer of Ohaji Egbema local government area (LGA), for allegedly altering the results of the LGA.
Ogbuagbu, who apparently had the results from the field, announced that the figures Ehirim presented were doctored.
Immediately he gave the order, security operatives moved in and led Ehirim away.
Ogbuagbu, a professor, is the vice chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state.

The suspect is also a professor.
Earlier, Francis Otuana, the resident electoral commissioner (REC), had said he was not under pressure to declare any politician winner of the election.
“I want to assure you I’m not under any pressure to declare anybody winner. We just want to speed up the process,” he had said.
During the presidential and national assembly elections, some returning officers said they were forced to declare some candidates winners.
More to follow…

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81