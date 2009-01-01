BREAKING: Imo REC orders arrest of LG collation officer who ‘manipulated results’

Christian Ogbuagbu, returning officer for Imo state elections, has ordered the arrest of Christian Ehirim, the collation officer of Ohaji Egbema local government area (LGA), for allegedly altering the results of the LGA.

Ogbuagbu, who apparently had the results from the field, announced that the figures Ehirim presented were doctored.

Immediately he gave the order, security operatives moved in and led Ehirim away.

Ogbuagbu, a professor, is the vice chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state.

The suspect is also a professor.

Earlier, Francis Otuana, the resident electoral commissioner (REC), had said he was not under pressure to declare any politician winner of the election.

“I want to assure you I’m not under any pressure to declare anybody winner. We just want to speed up the process,” he had said.

During the presidential and national assembly elections, some returning officers said they were forced to declare some candidates winners.

