Delta Gov Okowa thanks Ibori for supporting his re-election
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa , has thanked former Governor James Ibori for supporting him to victory.
Okowa described Ibori as his leader who has always stood by him.
Taking to his official Twitter handle @GovIfeanyiOkowa, and tweeted:
I want to appreciate my leader, former Governor James Ibori for his encouragement, support and all he has taught me all through these years.
He also tweeted; “ I also thank the chair of the campaign , Director -General of the campaign and all other members of the campaign council and the directorate for the great job done in not just delivering myself and my deputy , but also delivering two Senators , nine members of the House of Representatives and 26 members of the House Assembly. ”
Okowa , who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party , got 925 , 274 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate , Great Ogboru , who garnered, 215 , 938 votes.
