TARABA: PDP leads after results from 12 of 16 local govts

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, is currently enjoying a clear lead in the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.

With 12 local governments already declared from the 16 that make up Taraba State, the PDP candidate has majority votes in nine local governments while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sani Danladi, has emerged tops in the three other LGAs.

Predictably, the biggest vote for the PDP candidate is coming from Takum LGA where the present governor hails from.

The PDP in Takum LGA recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.

The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes, just as UDP also secured 1,577 votes.

The remaining four local government areas are expected to be announced later at night.

Here is the breakdown of the results of the 12 LGAs released so far.

1) GASSOL L G A

APC: 46,385

PDP: 28,181

2) Zing LGA

PDP: 31,619

3) ARDO-KOLA LGA

APC: 19,617

PDP: 22,208

4) YORRO LGA

APC: 6,712

PDP: 16,278

5) LAU LGA

APC; 12,542

PDP; 20,881

6) USSA LGA

APC: 10,209

PDP: 20,567

UDP: 1,795

7) TAKUM L G A

APC: 14,014

PDP: 50,562

8) GASHAKA L G A

APC:10,746

PDP: 12,592

9) JALINGO L G A

APC: 58,511

PDP: 31,917

10) BALI L G A

APC: 31,357

PDP: 34,744

11) IBI L G A

APC: 18,616

PDP: 13,630

12) DONGA L G A

APC: 13,707

PDP: 42,696

Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019