TARABA: PDP leads after results from 12 of 16 local govts

The incumbent governor of Taraba State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, is currently enjoying a clear lead in the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.
With 12 local governments already declared from the 16 that make up Taraba State, the PDP candidate has majority votes in nine local governments while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sani Danladi, has emerged tops in the three other LGAs.
Predictably, the biggest vote for the PDP candidate is coming from Takum LGA where the present governor hails from.
The PDP in Takum LGA recorded 50,562 votes compared to APC’s 14,014.
The Returning Officer for governorship election in Gassol LGA, Clement Anake, while announcing the results for governorship election said APC got 46,385 votes while PDP got 28,182 votes, just as UDP also secured 1,577 votes.
The remaining four local government areas are expected to be announced later at night.
Here is the breakdown of the results of the 12 LGAs released so far.
1) GASSOL L G A
APC: 46,385
PDP: 28,181
2) Zing LGA
PDP: 31,619
3) ARDO-KOLA LGA
APC: 19,617
PDP: 22,208
4) YORRO LGA
APC: 6,712
PDP: 16,278
5) LAU LGA
APC; 12,542
PDP; 20,881
6) USSA LGA
APC: 10,209
PDP: 20,567
UDP: 1,795
7) TAKUM L G A
APC: 14,014
PDP: 50,562
8) GASHAKA L G A
APC:10,746
PDP: 12,592
9) JALINGO L G A
APC: 58,511
PDP: 31,917
10) BALI L G A
APC: 31,357
PDP: 34,744
11) IBI L G A
APC: 18,616
PDP: 13,630
12) DONGA L G A
APC: 13,707
PDP: 42,696
Nigeria governorship elections 2019 - #NigeriaDecides - #Nigeriadecides2019
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 103