PDP's Ihedioha is only four LGAs away from becoming Imo governor-elect
2 hours 46 minutes ago
Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only four local government areas (LGAs) away from becoming the next governor of Imo state.
Of the 23 local government areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ihedioha has won eight.
His closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) has clinched victory in 10 local government areas, but is a few tens of thousand votes behind Ihedioha.
Ihedioha has polled 212,283 votes while Nwosu, has a total of 133,302 votes to his name.There are 27 local government areas in the state. The LGAs left are Ihiette Uboma, Ngor Okpala, Ahiasu Mbaise and Ideato South LGA.
Uche Nwosu is the anointed candidate and son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, incumbent governor of the state.
Ihedioha is a member of the federal house of representatives.
