INEC resumes collation in Kano after row over torn result sheet

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano state has resumed the collation of the governorship election results in the state.

The electoral body had suspended the collation of the results due to what it called “disturbing report of disrupting collation process at Nasarawa local government by some people that led to the destruction of some election results.”

Results from 43 of Kano’s 44 local government areas had been announced, and Abba Yusuf, governorship candidate of the PDP, was leading Abdullahi Ganduje, incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate had polled 960,004 votes while Ganduje was able to secure 953,522 votes.

Nasarawa local government remains the only region whose result is yet to be announced in Kano.

However, Riskuwa Shehu, the state resident electoral commissioner (REC), said the electoral body is bent on concluding the collation process, and will use its primary and secondary results from polling units and ward levels.

The collation of results in the state is ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

