I left Ubi Franklin because there was no trust anymore- Iyanya

Fans of Iyanya will not forget in a hurry the uproar that was created when the ‘Applaudise’ singer announced his exit from MMMG in 2016.

Many wondered why a co-owner of the label would exit in such an unceremonious manner.

According to reports, Ubi and Iyanya have been at loggerheads over finances and a lot of other key decisions on the running of the label. Iyanya finally had to exit the label, in order to focus on building his own brand.

In a recent chat on Ndani TV, the ‘Your waist’ crooner revealed what truly made him exit the record label.

In his words: “What people don’t know is, I didn’t sell my share. People see me and say oh why did you sell your share? I didn’t sell my shares, I left Made Men at the time because there was so much darkness. In the midst of all the wings, I decided to let that go.

When I said it was darkness, I was not myself anymore because I felt like there was no trust anymore. Because at the time I was singing I co-owned Made Men with Ubi but I later realized that my name was not in any of the forms I signed and I was broken and that was the beginning of me just saying to hell with everything” he said.

When Iyanya left Made Men Music Group, he found solace in Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

”Jazzy gave me that platform to put music out because I left Made Men and I didn’t want anything from Made Men, so Jazzy just said look, man, you’ve built something over the years and starting all over is not going to be as easy as you think, so just put out music from here and work on something. So people really thought I signed to Mavin but it wasn’t like a legal signing, it was just love. And then Temple Music came, when Temple music came, I love the vision, I love the dream and I was like Okay, let me try this, and that was when I released “Up To Something,” “Hold On,” I mean, “Good Vibes. And after that, it was time for me to move, because I felt like I got to the point where I have to put out my own thing, have my own family, have my own team”.

Iyanya noted that collaborating with the Don Jazzy led Mavin Records, brought him healing.

“That was healing for me, that was the best time of the whole situation I was in, that was the best moment because Jazzy just opened his family and said look, you’re one of us and everybody just showed me that love coz it came from Jazzy. So from Jazzy to Tiwa, to Baby Fresh to everybody, it was just love and that really gave me life because, to be honest with you, I was broken. Like I was broken!” he said

