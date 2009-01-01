Home | News | General | Football fans react to Real Madrid re-appointing Zinedine Zidane

- Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid as manager for the second time

- The Frenchman signed a three year deal which will see him manage the club until 2022

- Zizou, as he's fondly called walked out of the team last May after delivering third straight Champions League title to them

- The tactician's return has now sent football fans across the globe agog as he replaces Santiago Solari

Three-time Champions League winning manager, Zinedine Zidane, staged a sensational return to Real Madrid barely 10 months after quitting from the same position.

The Frenchman spent two and a half seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu in his first spell and won three UCL titles for them.

After stepping down at the end of last season, Los Blancos appinted Julen Lopetegui who only lasted for about three months before being shown the exit doors.

The Spaniard was then replaced with Solari in November, but appears to have no solution to their problem, and was also fired after five months.

However, Zidane's reappointment has been characterised by fanfare and hue among football fans, with many contending the tactician will restore Madrid's fading glory.

@PlatinKr8s joked Zidane's return will see Madrid thrash Ajax Amsterdam in the third leg of the Champions League.

Apparently, it was the Dutch side that dumped the La Liga giants from the European competition in the round of 16.

@MansoorCh18 joked Barcelona will now have to win this season's Champions League as it will be their last with the return of Zidane.

@NonyeBiko and @nyannthiery asserted Eden Hazard deal Madrid is now imminent as the Belgian has previously acknowledged his adoration for Zidane and the Spanish side.

Several others resolved to send the 46-year-old messages of goodwill as he seeks to turn around Madrid's fortunes with 11 La Liga matches to go.

According to reports, the former footballer penned a three-year-contract that will keep him at Bernabeu until 2022.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have re-appointed club legend Zinedine Zidane as their manager barely ten months after walking out of the club last May.

The Spanish League giants made the announcement on their social media platform on Monday, March 11 as Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties at the club.

Solari, who took over from Julen Lopetegui only lasted for five months having crashed out of two major competitions within a week.

