Football fans react to Real Madrid re-appointing Zinedine Zidane



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 minutes ago
- Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid as manager for the second time

- The Frenchman signed a three year deal which will see him manage the club until 2022

- Zizou, as he's fondly called walked out of the team last May after delivering third straight Champions League title to them

- The tactician's return has now sent football fans across the globe agog as he replaces Santiago Solari

Three-time Champions League winning manager, Zinedine Zidane, staged a sensational return to Real Madrid barely 10 months after quitting from the same position.

The Frenchman spent two and a half seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu in his first spell and won three UCL titles for them.

After stepping down at the end of last season, Los Blancos appinted Julen Lopetegui who only lasted for about three months before being shown the exit doors.

The Spaniard was then replaced with Solari in November, but appears to have no solution to their problem, and was also fired after five months.

