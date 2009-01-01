Home | News | General | Guardiola makes 1 damaging remark about City stars ahead of UCL clash against Schalke
- Manchester City stars are eyeing the Champions League silverware this season

- Club boss Pep Guardiola claims they are still behind some European rivals in the competition

- The Spaniard likened City to 'teenagers' in the tournament compared to other successful clubs

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City are 'teenagers' without experience in the Champions League ahead of their reverse fixture in the last 16 round against Schalke.

According to Daily Mail, the Spaniard, who previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich stressed it is exciting to see that City fans are beginning to derive pleasure in the competition.

The Citizens head into Tuesday’s encounter with a 3-2 advantage and are tipped by bookmakers to progress to the quarter finals round.

