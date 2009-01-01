Home | News | General | Guardiola makes 1 damaging remark about City stars ahead of UCL clash against Schalke

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City are 'teenagers' without experience in the Champions League ahead of their reverse fixture in the last 16 round against Schalke.

According to Daily Mail, the Spaniard, who previously managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich stressed it is exciting to see that City fans are beginning to derive pleasure in the competition.

The Citizens head into Tuesday’s encounter with a 3-2 advantage and are tipped by bookmakers to progress to the quarter finals round.

But Guardiola explained that the Premier League champions are still a work in progress, who are yet to acquire the required experience to face the best of Europe.

“I think to compare (us) with those teams - one (trophy) doesn't change it - we are teenagers in this competition,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“That's what I feel. We could win, we could make another step. You need 20 or 30 years. Of course we cannot deny that arriving in the last stages is being able to make another step forward.

“This is not excuses. We want to win it. We push ourselves. The best way is to feel this kind of pressure. If we don't make the latter stages, to think 'nothing happened' just because of our history is not the way. You have to dream and point as high as possible.

“But we have to accept there are other teams thinking the same with a lot of talent. We want to compete against the best. We spoke many times with the players about the desire to compete with the best in Europe,” he noted.

Interestingly, City's supporters may not be in the best mood to sing the Champions League anthem before kick-off on Tuesday night after the continent’s football governing body, UEFA hinted they have commenced probe into City’s alleged non-compliance of Financial Fair Play rules

However, Guardiola, maintained the Citizens supporters are beginning to see the importance of the most glamorous football club competition.

“I think the last time there were less boos. Now people starting to enjoy this competition,” he added.

“They are feeling like we can do it together, we cannot go through every time, Liverpool last season, but that is what we want,” Guardiola submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City came back from behind to beat Schalke 04 3-2 in Champions League tie on Wednesday night, February 20.

The hosts will have themselves to blame for losing this match despite Manchester City playing with 10 men towards the end of the match, but still scored twice at the death.

Manchester City netted the first goal in the 18th minute through Sergio Aguero who benefited from a superb assist from David Silva.

