Home | News | General | Berlin wall of autocratic politics in Kwara has fallen - Lai Mohammed

- The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara has expressed its joy over its recorded victory in the general elections

- Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, said that the victory means end of dictatorship in the state

- Mohammed said that the APC in Kwara has swept away all traces of autocratic politics that he said took over the state in the past

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has said that the Berlin Wall of autocratic politics in Kwara has finally crumbled due to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general polls in the state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Mohammed said that the APC's brooms have rid Kwara of all traces of hegemony politics, after the party won all the state Assembly seats, senatorial seats, House of Representatives seats, the governorship and the presidential polls in the state.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

He said: "The result is 35-0! Our brooms have swept the state clean." He traced the long battle for the freedom in Kwara to 2018, when the APC won the by-election for the Ekiti/Oke-ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency.

He commended the people of Kwara for their hard work, sacrifices and determination that culminated in the victory, after they rallied under the 'O To Ge (enough is enough) movement, adding that never again will anyone enslave Kwarans under the guise of dynasty or hegemony politics

The minister further said that God made the massive victory possible, and thanked the security agencies, the leaders of the party at state and national levels as well as President Muhammadu Buhari whose leadership and unflinching support, he said, propelled the APC to victory.

He said: ''It is a victory for all advocates of good governance everywhere. It is the triumph of good over evil, no matter how long it takes...and a hard blow to those who willfully turn the public treasury into their personal piggy banks.''

He said, however, that with the victory, the real work has just begun in view of the high expectations of the people.

The minister said: ''We cannot afford to disappoint our people. We must ride on the wave of their enthusiasm and determination to deliver to them the dividends of democracy, for which they have been yearning. All our leaders, both elected and otherwise, must come together to channel the energy and vibrancy of our people to positive goals.''

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He urged APC members and supporters in the state to be magnanimous in victory, saying there is no room for vindictiveness or hatred in the new Kwara.

Mohammed stated: "The massive 'victory in Kwara State came on a peaceful note. We must maintain that and banish all the vestiges of violence from our state.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara APC governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, had won the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.

He polled 331,546 votes to emerge as the winner of the highly anticipated election. It was previously reported that the APC candidate won in all the 16 local government areas in the state announced earlier, leading his PDP's opponent, Honourable Abdulrazaq Atunwa, with a margin of 216,792 votes.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

2019 Election: Nigerians react to Saraki's loss as INEC releases more results | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...