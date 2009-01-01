Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals if he will have a hair transplant on himself or not
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals if he will have a hair transplant on himself or not



- Cristiano Ronaldo says he will have a hair transplant is there is need for it

- The Juventus forward will on March 18 open a hair transplant center in Madrid

- Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will be one of the managers at the center

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has made it known that he would have a hair transplant in future should conditions demand he gets one.

The Juventus star is set to open a hair transplant center in Madrid and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will be one of the managers.

Opening ceremony of the hair transplant center is on March 18 in Madrid in which 150 professionals will be employed to work in the 18-room edifice.

And while speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that he chose Madrid as the center because of how the city made a mark in his life.

