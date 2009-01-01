Home | News | General | Iyanya lied! - Ubi Franklin reacts to singer’s interview accusing him of betrayal

- Made Men Music Group boss, Ubi Franklin, has denied claims that he betrayed his former music partner, Iyanya

- Ubi did this shortly after Iyanya revealed in an interview that he quit the label upon discovering that his name was not on any forms

- Ubi has now accused Iyanya of lying to the world to make himself look good

Business is sometimes sweet and productive when like minds gather their resources together to make profit. However some business relationships have turned awry for one reason or the other.

Former Made Men Music Group (TripleMG) partner, Iyanya, accused his ex-business associate, Ubi Franklin, of betrayal. According to the Kukere crooner, he was in a partnership with Ubi but he quit after discovering that his name was not on any forms.

This was obviously a big allegation and Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to share his side of the story.

Ubi Franklin debunks claims that he betrayed his former partner Iyanya, shares proof

He totally debunked the claims, labelling them as false and he even shared documents in his bid to prove that Iyanya had lied in the interview. He posted series of forms which showed that Iyanya was clearly named.

Ubi Franklin debunks claims that he betrayed his former partner Iyanya, shares proof

Ubi Franklin debunks claims that he betrayed his former partner Iyanya, shares proof

In his caption, the TripleMG boss further revealed his disappointment that someone he took as a brother would lie to make himself look good.

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin recently celebrated his former wife, Lilian Esoro, on her birthday.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday Mama Jay God bless you always #SOAR Thank you for a Drama Free Life Proud of all you have been doing Thank you for holding it down for Jayden always. Posterity will judge you fairly".

