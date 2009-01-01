Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: More governorship election results emerge as official collation continues (Day 3)

The official collation of the results of governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continue on Monday, March, 11. Some states, like Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Niger, etc., have completed the collation processes and winners have been declared. Also, INEC has declared the governorship elections inconclusive in some states like Sokoto and Plateau. All eyes are on states like Kano, Benue, and others where collation processes are still ongoing and Nigerians impatiently await the final results. Legit.ng will be bringing live updates of the official results from the states where the collations are still ongoing. Check the live updates of the official results declared on Sunday, March 10.

APC's Engineer Abdullahi Sule wins Nasarawa governorship election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Engr. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Nasarawa state. Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Returning Officer for the election announced Sule as governor-elect on Monday in Lafia after the collation of results from the 13 local government areas of the state. Bala said the APC candidate polled a total of 327,229 votes to defeat other opponents in the election. According to him, Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 184,281 votes, while Mr Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance polled a total of 132,784 votes at the election. Engineer Abdullahi Sule of the APC

Source: UGC The result indicated that APC won in 11 out of the 13 local government areas of the state while Maku of APGA and Umar Aliyu Doma of Zenith Labour Party won in Nasarawa Eggon and Doma local government areas respectively. Meanwhile, the collation agent of the PDP, Yakubu Dauda refused to sign the result. According to him, there were several complaints brought by his party to INEC over the conduct of the exercise but were ignored. On his part, Aliyu Bello, the APC agent said the outcome of the election was not surprising given the track record of the party in the state under Gov. Umaru Al-Makura. “The result of the election is a payback by the people of the state for the great work done by Al-Makura and the APC,’ he said.

Yobe state official collation of governorship results Bade LG APC - 32213 PDP - 8854 Bursari LG APC - 20657 PDP - 2813 Damaturu LG APC - 26087 PDP - 3760 Fika LG APC - 36519 PDP - 9552 Gujba LG 17714 1119 Karasuwa LG 24262 2762 Tarmuwa LG 11338 3925

Collation, result announcement suspended in Imo Collation and announcement of results have been abruptly suspended in Imo following violent protests at the INEC collation centre in Owerri on Monday. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started when the returning officer from Ideato South Local Government was asked by the Imo REC, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, to commence the announcement of Ideato South result. No sooner had the returning officer sat down to announce the result than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, Mr Uche Onyeagocha, and his counterparts, Paschal Onwukaike of Democratic Alternative (DA) and Steve Asimobi of Redemption Party (RP), prostested the announcement of the results from Idiato South. This development led to serious argument where Onyeagocha alleged that the Ideato South result favoured the Action Alliance candidate with an outrageous figure and as such should not be announced. A verbal altercation that resulted from both PDP, AA, AD and RP culminated in the other trio tearing the governorship election result sheets for Ideato South. Onyeagocha also, while rejecting the announcement of the results, claimed that the PDP and other party agents were intimidated at the Idiato South LGA collation centre and prayed that the REC cancel the result. In the midst of the violence that ensued, Onyeagocha and the others were arrested by the security operatives present while Ezeonu and the Imo Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otonta, were whisked away to safety leading to the abrupt stoppage of announcement of results in Imo.

Borno state official collation of governorship results Abadam LG APC - 9968 PDP - 50 Askira/Uba LG APC - 58719 PDP - 9800 Bayo LG APC - 33752 PDP - 1903 Damboa LG APC - 36617 PDP - 721 Dikwa LG APC - 22138 PDP - 1542 Gubio LG APC - 33203 PDP - 419 Guzamala LG APC - 28030 PDP - 277 Gwoza LG APC - 120213 PDP - 3118 Kaga LG APC - 16649 PDP - 1166 Kala/Balge LG APC - 37038 PDP - 417 Konduga LG APC - 31484 PDP - 2407 Kukawa LG APC - 29040 PDP - 344 Kwaya Kusar LG APC - 19790 PDP - 6866 Mafa LG APC - 53031 PDP - 163 Magumeri LG APC - 22261 PDP - 123 Marte LG APC - 19277 PDP - 173 Mobbar LG APC - 38820 PDP - 622 Monguno LG APC - 41999 PDP - 493 Ngala LG APC - 42301 PDP - 1910 Nganzai LG APC - 20196 PDP - 907 The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, was on Monday, March 11, declared the winner of the election just concluded in Borno state. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Zulum scored 1,175,440 votes to beat Mohammed Alkali Imam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 66,115 votes.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared winner of Kaduna election Governor Nasir El-Rufai was declared winner of the Kaduna state governorship election.

Adamawa state official collation of governorship results Fufure LG APC - 21669 PDP - 17266 Gayuk LG APC -12494 PDP - 18305 Grie LG APC - 14976 PDP - 14115 Lamurde LG APC - 10102 PDP - 18783 Mayo Belwa LG APC - 14198 PDP - 19897 Michika LG APC - 13224 PDP - 24504 Mubi North LG APC - 31794 PDP - 16667 Mubi South LG APC - 19825 PDP - 10420 Numan LG APC - 11592 PDP - 18826 Shelleng LG APC - 15880 PDP - 11139 Song LG APC - 17439 PDP - 24764 Yola North LG APC - 20979 PDP - 24383 Yola South LG APC - 21941 PDP - 17432

Jigawa state official collation of governorship results Auyo LG APC - 27771 PDP - 7879 Gagarawa LG APC - 15565 PDP - 8411 Garki LG APC - 33674 PDP - 15147 Gumel LG APC - 15800 PDP - 5298 Guri LG APC - 20953 PDP - 7410 Babura LG APC - 43601 PDP - 7131 Biriniwa LG APC - 24993 PDP - 12227 Birnin Kudu LG APC - 48401 PDP - 22777 Buji LG APC - 21406 PDP - 9389 Dutse LG APC - 43165 PDP - 15108 Gwaram LG APC - 58210 PDP - 12227 Gwiwa LG APC - 24235 PDP - 7746 Hadejia LG APC - 27242 PDP - 4399 Jahun LG APC - 41937 PDP - 16119 Kafin Hausa LG APC - 38989 PDP - 10133 Kazaure LG APC - 22074 PDP - 3216 Kiri Kasama LG APC - 26388 PDP - 9333 Kiyawa LG APC - 36255 PDP - 12866 Kaugama LG APC - 26025 PDP - 7382 Maigatari LG APC - 26123 PDP - 12494 Malam Madori LG APC - 27616 PDP - 7397 Miga LG APC - 22746 PDP - 9269 Ringim LG APC - 41481 PDP - 28035 Roni LG APC - 19516 PDP - 5013 Sule Tankarkar LG APC - 32154 PDP - 12543 Taura LG APC - 32735 PDP - 11417 Yankwashi LG APC - 11880 PDP - 5677

PDP takes the lead in Imo as results in 11 local governments are announced The results so far collated in Imo state shows that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha is leading the other contestants ORSU LGA APGA 3,780 PDP 2,596 APC 3,780 AA 6,203 ACCORD 54 NJABA LGA ACCORD 107 AA 8,297 APGA 1972 APC 3,480 PDP 4,043 ISU LGA ACCORD 146 AA 7,695 APC 2,868 APGA 2,873 PDP 3,235 ORLU AA 9,659 APGA 3,421 PDP 5053 ACCORD 262 APC 3007 NWANGELE LGA AA 9,924 ACCORD 176 APGA 2,067 APC 1,831 PDP 3,482 OGUTA LGA APGA 2,411 PDP 5,663 APC 1,644 ACCORD 28 AA 3,431 ORU WEST LGA Accord party 258 AA 5016 APC 6435 APGA 5764 PDP 4393 IDEATO NORTH LGA Accord Party 280 AA 5599 APC 3723 APGA 2152 PDP 3064 ORU EAST LGA APC 24257 AA 4531 APGA 1524 PDP 4806 NKWERRE LGA ACCORD 376 AA 8,205 PDP 1,889 APC 2,147 APGA 1,104 OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA AA 16,339 APC 4,407 APGA 4,193 PDP 6072 IDEATO SOUTH LGA ACCORD 130 AA 40, 138 APGA 4,656 APC 4,893 ABOM MBAISE LGA ACCORD 63 AA 4,296 APGA 2,520 APC 3,478 PDP 64,219 AHIAZU LGA AA 3,395 PDP 32,987 APGA 2,405 APC 971 IKEDURU LGA ACCORD 219 APC 3,139 PDP 14,848 APGA 2088 AA 4 006 OWERRI WEST LGA ACCORD 187 AA 2,538 APGA 2,660 APC 2,868 PDP 12,878 EZINIHITTE LGA ACCORD 138 AA 2,646 APGA 1,356 APC 1,462 OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA APGA 1,549 AA 2,617 PDP 10,118 APC 1,540 ACCORD 205 MBAITOLI LGA ACCORD 390 AA 5,869 APC 3,704 APGA 5,777 PDP 13,358 OWERRI NORTH LGA ACCORD 259 AA 2,988 APC 2,272 APGA 4404 PDP 12,797 NGOR OKPALA LGA APC 2, 310 APGA 2,308 PDP 11, 502 ACCORD 267 AA 4, 797 ONUIMO LGA ACCORD 65 AA 4,173 PDP 2,063 APC 1,217 APGA 4,577 OBOWO LGA ACCORD 182 APC 1,389 PDP 6,198 AA 4,929 APGA 5,385 OKIGWE LGA ACCORD 201 PDP 5,443 APC 1,843 APGA 8,365 AA 8,469 ISIALA MBANO LGA ACCORD 1,639 AA 3,383 APGA 17,817 APC 1,893 PDP 3,589 EHIME LGA ACCORD 538 AA 5,477 PDP 5,238 APGA 12,410 APC 3094 IHITTE UBOAMA LGA APC 3,160 APGA 5, 692 PDP 4, 235 AA 5,444

