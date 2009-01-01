LIVE UPDATES: More governorship election results emerge as official collation continues (Day 3)
- 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The official collation of the results of governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continue on Monday, March, 11.
Some states, like Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Niger, etc., have completed the collation processes and winners have been declared.
Also, INEC has declared the governorship elections inconclusive in some states like Sokoto and Plateau.
All eyes are on states like Kano, Benue, and others where collation processes are still ongoing and Nigerians impatiently await the final results.
Legit.ng will be bringing live updates of the official results from the states where the collations are still ongoing.
Check the live updates of the official results declared on Sunday, March 10.
APC's Engineer Abdullahi Sule wins Nasarawa governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Engr. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Nasarawa state.
Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Returning Officer for the election announced Sule as governor-elect on Monday in Lafia after the collation of results from the 13 local government areas of the state.
Bala said the APC candidate polled a total of 327,229 votes to defeat other opponents in the election.
According to him, Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 184,281 votes, while Mr Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance polled a total of 132,784 votes at the election.
Engineer Abdullahi Sule of the APC
Source: UGC
The result indicated that APC won in 11 out of the 13 local government areas of the state while Maku of APGA and Umar Aliyu Doma of Zenith Labour Party won in Nasarawa Eggon and Doma local government areas respectively.
Meanwhile, the collation agent of the PDP, Yakubu Dauda refused to sign the result.
According to him, there were several complaints brought by his party to INEC over the conduct of the exercise but were ignored.
On his part, Aliyu Bello, the APC agent said the outcome of the election was not surprising given the track record of the party in the state under Gov. Umaru Al-Makura.
“The result of the election is a payback by the people of the state for the great work done by Al-Makura and the APC,’ he said.
Yobe state official collation of governorship results
Bade LG
APC - 32213
PDP - 8854
Bursari LG
APC - 20657
PDP - 2813
Damaturu LG
APC - 26087
PDP - 3760
Fika LG
APC - 36519
PDP - 9552
Gujba LG
17714
1119
Karasuwa LG
24262
2762
Tarmuwa LG
11338
3925
Collation, result announcement suspended in Imo
Collation and announcement of results have been abruptly suspended in Imo following violent protests at the INEC collation centre in Owerri on Monday.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started when the returning officer from Ideato South Local Government was asked by the Imo REC, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, to commence the announcement of Ideato South result.
No sooner had the returning officer sat down to announce the result than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, Mr Uche Onyeagocha, and his counterparts, Paschal Onwukaike of Democratic Alternative (DA) and Steve Asimobi of Redemption Party (RP), prostested the announcement of the results from Idiato South.
This development led to serious argument where Onyeagocha alleged that the Ideato South result favoured the Action Alliance candidate with an outrageous figure and as such should not be announced.
A verbal altercation that resulted from both PDP, AA, AD and RP culminated in the other trio tearing the governorship election result sheets for Ideato South.
Onyeagocha also, while rejecting the announcement of the results, claimed that the PDP and other party agents were intimidated at the Idiato South LGA collation centre and prayed that the REC cancel the result.
In the midst of the violence that ensued, Onyeagocha and the others were arrested by the security operatives present while Ezeonu and the Imo Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otonta, were whisked away to safety leading to the abrupt stoppage of announcement of results in Imo.
Borno state official collation of governorship results
Abadam LG
APC - 9968
PDP - 50
Askira/Uba LG
APC - 58719
PDP - 9800
Bayo LG
APC - 33752
PDP - 1903
Damboa LG
APC - 36617
PDP - 721
Dikwa LG
APC - 22138
PDP - 1542
Gubio LG
APC - 33203
PDP - 419
Guzamala LG
APC - 28030
PDP - 277
Gwoza LG
APC - 120213
PDP - 3118
Kaga LG
APC - 16649
PDP - 1166
Kala/Balge LG
APC - 37038
PDP - 417
Konduga LG
APC - 31484
PDP - 2407
Kukawa LG
APC - 29040
PDP - 344
Kwaya Kusar LG
APC - 19790
PDP - 6866
Mafa LG
APC - 53031
PDP - 163
Magumeri LG
APC - 22261
PDP - 123
Marte LG
APC - 19277
PDP - 173
Mobbar LG
APC - 38820
PDP - 622
Monguno LG
APC - 41999
PDP - 493
Ngala LG
APC - 42301
PDP - 1910
Nganzai LG
APC - 20196
PDP - 907
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, was on Monday, March 11, declared the winner of the election just concluded in Borno state.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Zulum scored 1,175,440 votes to beat Mohammed Alkali Imam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 66,115 votes.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared winner of Kaduna election
Governor Nasir El-Rufai was declared winner of the Kaduna state governorship election.
Adamawa state official collation of governorship results
Fufure LG
APC - 21669
PDP - 17266
Gayuk LG
APC -12494
PDP - 18305
Grie LG
APC - 14976
PDP - 14115
Lamurde LG
APC - 10102
PDP - 18783
Mayo Belwa LG
APC - 14198
PDP - 19897
Michika LG
APC - 13224
PDP - 24504
Mubi North LG
APC - 31794
PDP - 16667
Mubi South LG
APC - 19825
PDP - 10420
Numan LG
APC - 11592
PDP - 18826
Shelleng LG
APC - 15880
PDP - 11139
Song LG
APC - 17439
PDP - 24764
Yola North LG
APC - 20979
PDP - 24383
Yola South LG
APC - 21941
PDP - 17432
Jigawa state official collation of governorship results
Auyo LG
APC - 27771
PDP - 7879
Gagarawa LG
APC - 15565
PDP - 8411
Garki LG
APC - 33674
PDP - 15147
Gumel LG
APC - 15800
PDP - 5298
Guri LG
APC - 20953
PDP - 7410
Babura LG
APC - 43601
PDP - 7131
Biriniwa LG
APC - 24993
PDP - 12227
Birnin Kudu LG
APC - 48401
PDP - 22777
Buji LG
APC - 21406
PDP - 9389
Dutse LG
APC - 43165
PDP - 15108
Gwaram LG
APC - 58210
PDP - 12227
Gwiwa LG
APC - 24235
PDP - 7746
Hadejia LG
APC - 27242
PDP - 4399
Jahun LG
APC - 41937
PDP - 16119
Kafin Hausa LG
APC - 38989
PDP - 10133
Kazaure LG
APC - 22074
PDP - 3216
Kiri Kasama LG
APC - 26388
PDP - 9333
Kiyawa LG
APC - 36255
PDP - 12866
Kaugama LG
APC - 26025
PDP - 7382
Maigatari LG
APC - 26123
PDP - 12494
Malam Madori LG
APC - 27616
PDP - 7397
Miga LG
APC - 22746
PDP - 9269
Ringim LG
APC - 41481
PDP - 28035
Roni LG
APC - 19516
PDP - 5013
Sule Tankarkar LG
APC - 32154
PDP - 12543
Taura LG
APC - 32735
PDP - 11417
Yankwashi LG
APC - 11880
PDP - 5677
PDP takes the lead in Imo as results in 11 local governments are announced
The results so far collated in Imo state shows that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha is leading the other contestants
ORSU LGA
APGA 3,780
PDP 2,596
APC 3,780
AA 6,203
ACCORD 54
NJABA LGA
ACCORD 107
AA 8,297
APGA 1972
APC 3,480
PDP 4,043
ISU LGA
ACCORD 146
AA 7,695
APC 2,868
APGA 2,873
PDP 3,235
ORLU
AA 9,659
APGA 3,421
PDP 5053
ACCORD 262
APC 3007
NWANGELE LGA
AA 9,924
ACCORD 176
APGA 2,067
APC 1,831
PDP 3,482
OGUTA LGA
APGA 2,411
PDP 5,663
APC 1,644
ACCORD 28 AA 3,431
ORU WEST LGA
Accord party 258
AA 5016
APC 6435
APGA 5764
PDP 4393
IDEATO NORTH LGA
Accord Party 280
AA 5599
APC 3723
APGA 2152
PDP 3064
ORU EAST LGA
APC 24257
AA 4531
APGA 1524
PDP 4806
NKWERRE LGA
ACCORD 376
AA 8,205
PDP 1,889
APC 2,147
APGA 1,104
OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA
AA 16,339
APC 4,407
APGA 4,193
PDP 6072
IDEATO SOUTH LGA
ACCORD 130
AA 40, 138
APGA 4,656
APC 4,893
ABOM MBAISE LGA
ACCORD 63 AA 4,296
APGA 2,520
APC 3,478
PDP 64,219
AHIAZU LGA
AA 3,395
PDP 32,987
APGA 2,405
APC 971
IKEDURU LGA
ACCORD 219
APC 3,139
PDP 14,848
APGA 2088
AA 4 006
OWERRI WEST LGA
ACCORD 187
AA 2,538
APGA 2,660
APC 2,868
PDP 12,878
EZINIHITTE LGA
ACCORD 138
AA 2,646
APGA 1,356
APC 1,462
OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA
APGA 1,549
AA 2,617
PDP 10,118
APC 1,540
ACCORD 205
MBAITOLI LGA
ACCORD 390
AA 5,869
APC 3,704
APGA 5,777
PDP 13,358
OWERRI NORTH LGA
ACCORD 259
AA 2,988
APC 2,272
APGA 4404
PDP 12,797
NGOR OKPALA LGA
APC 2, 310
APGA 2,308
PDP 11, 502
ACCORD 267
AA 4, 797
ONUIMO LGA
ACCORD 65
AA 4,173
PDP 2,063
APC 1,217
APGA 4,577
OBOWO LGA
ACCORD 182
APC 1,389
PDP 6,198
AA 4,929
APGA 5,385
OKIGWE LGA
ACCORD 201
PDP 5,443
APC 1,843
APGA 8,365
AA 8,469
ISIALA MBANO LGA
ACCORD 1,639
AA 3,383
APGA 17,817
APC 1,893
PDP 3,589
EHIME LGA
ACCORD 538
AA 5,477
PDP 5,238
APGA 12,410
APC 3094
IHITTE UBOAMA LGA
APC 3,160
APGA 5, 692
PDP 4, 235
AA 5,444
Source: Legit.ng
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles