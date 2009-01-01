Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: More governorship election results emerge as official collation continues (Day 3)
LIVE UPDATES: More governorship election results emerge as official collation continues (Day 3)



The official collation of the results of governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continue on Monday, March, 11.

Some states, like Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Niger, etc., have completed the collation processes and winners have been declared.

Also, INEC has declared the governorship elections inconclusive in some states like Sokoto and Plateau.

All eyes are on states like Kano, Benue, and others where collation processes are still ongoing and Nigerians impatiently await the final results.

Legit.ng will be bringing live updates of the official results from the states where the collations are still ongoing.

Check the live updates of the official results declared on Sunday, March 10.

APC's Engineer Abdullahi Sule wins Nasarawa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Engr. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Nasarawa state.

Prof. Abdullahi Bala, Returning Officer for the election announced Sule as governor-elect on Monday in Lafia after the collation of results from the 13 local government areas of the state.

Bala said the APC candidate polled a total of 327,229 votes to defeat other opponents in the election.

According to him, Mr David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 184,281 votes, while Mr Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance polled a total of 132,784 votes at the election.

LIVE UPDATES: Official INEC collation of governorship results (Day 3)

Engineer Abdullahi Sule of the APC
Source: UGC

The result indicated that APC won in 11 out of the 13 local government areas of the state while Maku of APGA and Umar Aliyu Doma of Zenith Labour Party won in Nasarawa Eggon and Doma local government areas respectively.

Meanwhile, the collation agent of the PDP, Yakubu Dauda refused to sign the result.

According to him, there were several complaints brought by his party to INEC over the conduct of the exercise but were ignored.

On his part, Aliyu Bello, the APC agent said the outcome of the election was not surprising given the track record of the party in the state under Gov. Umaru Al-Makura.

“The result of the election is a payback by the people of the state for the great work done by Al-Makura and the APC,’ he said.

Yobe state official collation of governorship results

Bade LG

APC - 32213

PDP - 8854

Bursari LG

APC - 20657

PDP - 2813

Damaturu LG

APC - 26087

PDP - 3760

Fika LG

APC - 36519

PDP - 9552

Gujba LG

17714

1119

Karasuwa LG

24262

2762

Tarmuwa LG

11338

3925

Collation, result announcement suspended in Imo

Collation and announcement of results have been abruptly suspended in Imo following violent protests at the INEC collation centre in Owerri on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started when the returning officer from Ideato South Local Government was asked by the Imo REC, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, to commence the announcement of Ideato South result.

No sooner had the returning officer sat down to announce the result than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, Mr Uche Onyeagocha, and his counterparts, Paschal Onwukaike of Democratic Alternative (DA) and Steve Asimobi of Redemption Party (RP), prostested the announcement of the results from Idiato South.

This development led to serious argument where Onyeagocha alleged that the Ideato South result favoured the Action Alliance candidate with an outrageous figure and as such should not be announced.

A verbal altercation that resulted from both PDP, AA, AD and RP culminated in the other trio tearing the governorship election result sheets for Ideato South.

Onyeagocha also, while rejecting the announcement of the results, claimed that the PDP and other party agents were intimidated at the Idiato South LGA collation centre and prayed that the REC cancel the result.

In the midst of the violence that ensued, Onyeagocha and the others were arrested by the security operatives present while Ezeonu and the Imo Returning Officer, Prof. Francis Otonta, were whisked away to safety leading to the abrupt stoppage of announcement of results in Imo.

Borno state official collation of governorship results

Abadam LG

APC - 9968

PDP - 50

Askira/Uba LG

APC - 58719

PDP - 9800

Bayo LG

APC - 33752

PDP - 1903

Damboa LG

APC - 36617

PDP - 721

Dikwa LG

APC - 22138

PDP - 1542

Gubio LG

APC - 33203

PDP - 419

Guzamala LG

APC - 28030

PDP - 277

Gwoza LG

APC - 120213

PDP - 3118

Kaga LG

APC - 16649

PDP - 1166

Kala/Balge LG

APC - 37038

PDP - 417

Konduga LG

APC - 31484

PDP - 2407

Kukawa LG

APC - 29040

PDP - 344

Kwaya Kusar LG

APC - 19790

PDP - 6866

Mafa LG

APC - 53031

PDP - 163

Magumeri LG

APC - 22261

PDP - 123

Marte LG

APC - 19277

PDP - 173

Mobbar LG

APC - 38820

PDP - 622

Monguno LG

APC - 41999

PDP - 493

Ngala LG

APC - 42301

PDP - 1910

Nganzai LG

APC - 20196

PDP - 907

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, was on Monday, March 11, declared the winner of the election just concluded in Borno state.

LIVE UPDATES: Official INEC collation of governorship results (Day 3)

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Zulum scored 1,175,440 votes to beat Mohammed Alkali Imam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 66,115 votes.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai declared winner of Kaduna election

Governor Nasir El-Rufai was declared winner of the Kaduna state governorship election.

Adamawa state official collation of governorship results

Fufure LG

APC - 21669

PDP - 17266

Gayuk LG

APC -12494

PDP - 18305

Grie LG

APC - 14976

PDP - 14115

Lamurde LG

APC - 10102

PDP - 18783

Mayo Belwa LG

APC - 14198

PDP - 19897

Michika LG

APC - 13224

PDP - 24504

Mubi North LG

APC - 31794

PDP - 16667

Mubi South LG

APC - 19825

PDP - 10420

Numan LG

APC - 11592

PDP - 18826

Shelleng LG

APC - 15880

PDP - 11139

Song LG

APC - 17439

PDP - 24764

Yola North LG

APC - 20979

PDP - 24383

Yola South LG

APC - 21941

PDP - 17432

Jigawa state official collation of governorship results

Auyo LG

APC - 27771

PDP - 7879

Gagarawa LG

APC - 15565

PDP - 8411

Garki LG

APC - 33674

PDP - 15147

Gumel LG

APC - 15800

PDP - 5298

Guri LG

APC - 20953

PDP - 7410

Babura LG

APC - 43601

PDP - 7131

Biriniwa LG

APC - 24993

PDP - 12227

Birnin Kudu LG

APC - 48401

PDP - 22777

Buji LG

APC - 21406

PDP - 9389

Dutse LG

APC - 43165

PDP - 15108

Gwaram LG

APC - 58210

PDP - 12227

Gwiwa LG

APC - 24235

PDP - 7746

Hadejia LG

APC - 27242

PDP - 4399

Jahun LG

APC - 41937

PDP - 16119

Kafin Hausa LG

APC - 38989

PDP - 10133

Kazaure LG

APC - 22074

PDP - 3216

Kiri Kasama LG

APC - 26388

PDP - 9333

Kiyawa LG

APC - 36255

PDP - 12866

Kaugama LG

APC - 26025

PDP - 7382

Maigatari LG

APC - 26123

PDP - 12494

Malam Madori LG

APC - 27616

PDP - 7397

Miga LG

APC - 22746

PDP - 9269

Ringim LG

APC - 41481

PDP - 28035

Roni LG

APC - 19516

PDP - 5013

Sule Tankarkar LG

APC - 32154

PDP - 12543

Taura LG

APC - 32735

PDP - 11417

Yankwashi LG

APC - 11880

PDP - 5677

PDP takes the lead in Imo as results in 11 local governments are announced

The results so far collated in Imo state shows that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha is leading the other contestants

ORSU LGA

APGA 3,780

PDP 2,596

APC 3,780

AA 6,203

ACCORD 54

NJABA LGA

ACCORD 107

AA 8,297

APGA 1972

APC 3,480

PDP 4,043

ISU LGA

ACCORD 146

AA 7,695

APC 2,868

APGA 2,873

PDP 3,235

ORLU

AA 9,659

APGA 3,421

PDP 5053

ACCORD 262

APC 3007

NWANGELE LGA

AA 9,924

ACCORD 176

APGA 2,067

APC 1,831

PDP 3,482

OGUTA LGA

APGA 2,411

PDP 5,663

APC 1,644

ACCORD 28 AA 3,431

ORU WEST LGA

Accord party 258

AA 5016

APC 6435

APGA 5764

PDP 4393

IDEATO NORTH LGA

Accord Party 280

AA 5599

APC 3723

APGA 2152

PDP 3064

ORU EAST LGA

APC 24257

AA 4531

APGA 1524

PDP 4806

NKWERRE LGA

ACCORD 376

AA 8,205

PDP 1,889

APC 2,147

APGA 1,104

OHAJI/EGBEMA LGA

AA 16,339

APC 4,407

APGA 4,193

PDP 6072

IDEATO SOUTH LGA

ACCORD 130

AA 40, 138

APGA 4,656

APC 4,893

ABOM MBAISE LGA

ACCORD 63 AA 4,296

APGA 2,520

APC 3,478

PDP 64,219

AHIAZU LGA

AA 3,395

PDP 32,987

APGA 2,405

APC 971

IKEDURU LGA

ACCORD 219

APC 3,139

PDP 14,848

APGA 2088

AA 4 006

OWERRI WEST LGA

ACCORD 187

AA 2,538

APGA 2,660

APC 2,868

PDP 12,878

EZINIHITTE LGA

ACCORD 138

AA 2,646

APGA 1,356

APC 1,462

OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA

APGA 1,549

AA 2,617

PDP 10,118

APC 1,540

ACCORD 205

MBAITOLI LGA

ACCORD 390

AA 5,869

APC 3,704

APGA 5,777

PDP 13,358

OWERRI NORTH LGA

ACCORD 259

AA 2,988

APC 2,272

APGA 4404

PDP 12,797

NGOR OKPALA LGA

APC 2, 310

APGA 2,308

PDP 11, 502

ACCORD 267

AA 4, 797

ONUIMO LGA

ACCORD 65

AA 4,173

PDP 2,063

APC 1,217

APGA 4,577

OBOWO LGA

ACCORD 182

APC 1,389

PDP 6,198

AA 4,929

APGA 5,385

OKIGWE LGA

ACCORD 201

PDP 5,443

APC 1,843

APGA 8,365

AA 8,469

ISIALA MBANO LGA

ACCORD 1,639

AA 3,383

APGA 17,817

APC 1,893

PDP 3,589

EHIME LGA

ACCORD 538

AA 5,477

PDP 5,238

APGA 12,410

APC 3094

IHITTE UBOAMA LGA

APC 3,160

APGA 5, 692

PDP 4, 235

AA 5,444

Source: Legit.ng

