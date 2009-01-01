Home | News | General | Buhari reveals 1 legacy he wants to be remembered for after leaving office

- President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed one of the legacies he wants to be remembered for in Nigeria

- The president said he would like to live a legacy of free and fair election in the country

- Buhari made this known on Monday, March 11, when he received Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state at his private residence in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he would want to be remembered as a leader who kept his word that elections in Nigeria must be free, fair and credible.

Legit.ng reports that the president made this known in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media, Malam Garba Shehu, when he received Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state at his private residence in Daura, on Monday, March 11.

READ ALSO: I bear no grudges against Amosun - Dapo Abiodun

Masari was in Daura to formally inform the president of his election victory on Saturday, March 9 governorship poll.

President Buhari commended Nigerians who heeded to his pre-election appeal to cast their votes peacefully.

The president, who described the governorship and state Assembly elections across the country as largely successful said: ‘‘I have maintained a position that elections must be free and fair and people have the right to make their choices and vote their conscience.

“I am happy they understood the message and did just that. Power is a public trust that belongs to the people. Power is not by strength or wisdom but by Providence.

“Elected persons must be fair and just. This is the legacy I want to leave behind. A leader must be fair and just. All leaders should strive to do that.''

Masari, who was accompanied by officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state, thanked the president and the party for the support which led to his decisive victory at the polls.

The governor pledged to work for the good of the people of the state in line with the vision of the Next Level government at the centre. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Aminu Masari as winner of Saturday, March 9, governorship election in Katsina state.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, said that Masari polled 1,178,864 votes to defeat PDP’s Senator Yakubu Lado, who scored 488,621 votes in the election. He said that the state had a total of 3.2 million registered voters.

READ ALSO: LIVE UPDATES: Official INEC collation of governorship results

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...