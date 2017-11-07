Home | News | General | The kind of relationship I want with the new National Assembly - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 11, said he looked forward to a mutual working relationship with the ninth National Assembly, which would commence its session later in 2019.

Buhari said such relationship was necessary towards improving the budgetary process and restoring the country to the January-December fiscal cycle.

The president said this in a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The statement quoted Buhari as saying this when he received his old schoolmates, who came to congratulate him on his re-election for a second term, at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president recounted how the delay in the passage of budgets hindered timely execution of projects across the country.

President Buhari expressed the hope that with the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential election and majority seats in the ninth assembly, the efficiency of the process would be achieved.

According to the statement, the president also told his classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School, Daura, led by Senator Abba Ali, that it was on record that the proposed 2018 budget submitted to the National Assembly on November 7, 2017, was passed after seven months.

Buhari assured his guests that the executive arm of government, under his watch, would strive towards effective implementation of national budgets, while promoting transparency and accountability.

He commended his old school colleagues for the ‘reunion’, and commended their interest and useful suggestions on advancing Nigeria’s prosperity and stability.

Ali, who congratulated Buhari on his re-election, added that majority of Nigerians believed in his purposeful leadership and resoundingly renewed his mandate.

Senator Ali wished the president more success in his second-term, noting that “the country will benefit more when the executive and legislative branches of government work in unison on national interests.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that as celebrations over the achievement of his second term ambition continue, President Buhari on Monday, March 11, received on courtesy visit his classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura, Katsina.

