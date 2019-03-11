Home | News | General | Breaking: Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid in a 3 year deal as club fire Santiago Solari
Breaking: Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid in a 3 year deal as club fire Santiago Solari



- Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid as replacement for Santiago Solari

- The Frenchman signed a three year deal which will expire in 2022 barely ten months after walking out of the club last May

- Zidane made history after winning three Champions League titles in two and a half season in charge of the club

- The Frenchman is expected to take charge of his first training session as early as Tuesday, March 12

Real Madrid have re-appointed club legend Zinedine Zidane as their manager barely ten months after walking out of the club last May.

The Spanish League giants made the announcement on their social media platform on Monday, March 11 as Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties at the club.

Solari, who took over from Julen Lopetegui only lasted for five months having crashed out of two major competitions within a week.

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid, meeting today, Monday, March 11, 2019, has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team and, at the same time, Real Madrid has offered to continue belonging to the club.

