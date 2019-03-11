Home | News | General | Breaking: Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid in a 3 year deal as club fire Santiago Solari

- Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid as replacement for Santiago Solari

- The Frenchman signed a three year deal which will expire in 2022 barely ten months after walking out of the club last May

- Zidane made history after winning three Champions League titles in two and a half season in charge of the club

- The Frenchman is expected to take charge of his first training session as early as Tuesday, March 12

Real Madrid have re-appointed club legend Zinedine Zidane as their manager barely ten months after walking out of the club last May.

The Spanish League giants made the announcement on their social media platform on Monday, March 11 as Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties at the club.

Solari, who took over from Julen Lopetegui only lasted for five months having crashed out of two major competitions within a week.

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid, meeting today, Monday, March 11, 2019, has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team and, at the same time, Real Madrid has offered to continue belonging to the club.

"Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this house.

According to reports from the club, Real were said to have struck a deal with the Frenchman immediately after their Champions League exit last week.

They were hammered 4-1 by Dutch League side Ajax as they crashed out 5-3 on aggregate from the competition they won three consecutive times.

Rumors were on overdrive on Monday, March 10 that Solari was on the verge of a sack, although there was still a wave of uncertainty on who would replace him.

A number of big names including sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had been linked with a return to Los Blancos, with Zidane emerging as a late contender.

During his first stint, Zidane took over from another under fire boss Rafa Benitez, who was also sacked months after taking charge of the club.

Durinh his first spell at the club, Zidane surpassed expectations after enjoying superb success including winning three Champions League titles in a row, one La Liga and three club World Cups.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zinedine Zidane is set to make a sensational return to Real Madrid at the end of the season, reports in Spain claim.

Present boss Santiago Solari has been under immense pressure following back-to-back defeats to Barcelona in El Clasico and the club's Champions League ouster in the round of 16.

Angry Real Madrid fans staged a protest outside the Bernabeu following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Ajax as they called for Solari's sacking and demanded for Jose Mourinho to be his successor.

