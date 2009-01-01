BREAKING: Kano governorship election declared inconclusive

The Collation Officer for the Governorship election in the state, Prof. Bibi Shehu announced this shortly after the compilation of the election results from the 44 Local Government Areas in the state.

According to him, the declaration of the election as inconclusive was according to the section 26 of the INEC act that said if the number of cancelation of votes cast is beyond the margin between the winner and the looser.

He explained that the winner of the election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the APC candidate with 26,000 votes, while the votes canceled is 128,572 votes.



Shehu disclosed that the PDP candidate scored 1,014,474, leading the APC candidate who scored 987,819 votes, adding that 2,155,128 was recorded as Valid and 49,761 votes were rejected.

The Collation Officer said that the total registered voters in the state is 5,249, 989, while the total accredited votes was 2,211,528 and the total votes cast were 2,184,889 votes.

The PDP agent, who is also the Chairman of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi warned that such result should not repeat itself in the supplementary election.

Also, the co-agent, Aliyu Sani-Madakingini said that INEC is encouraging thuggery in this type of situation by also encouraging politicians to create unnecessary chaos to favour their ambitions.

