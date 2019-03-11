Passenger dies aboard Delta Airlines en route Lagos

A passenger aboard Delta Airlines Flight DL54 on Monday died in the airplane during the about 12 hours flight between the carrier’s bade in Atlanta in the United States and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Sources closed to the airline said it is unprofessional to disclose the identity of the passenger without informing the family.

In a statement, Delta Airline said local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed the passenger had sadly passed away.

The statement reads: ” A passenger on Delta Flight DL54 traveling from Atlanta to Lagos today, March 11, 2019, was found unresponsive before landing. Local medical professionals met the plane upon arrival and confirmed the passenger had sadly passed away. Delta Airlines extends its deepest condolences to the family at this sad time. As a matter of passenger privacy, Delta Airline will not release additional information.”

