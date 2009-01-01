Home | News | General | Updated: How APC, PDP stand in 20 states winners have been declared by INEC so far

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 9, conducted governorship elections across 29 out of 36 states across Nigeria and state House of Assembly elections across the country.

The electoral commission on Sunday, March 10, commenced official collation of the governorship results.

While results in some states have been collated and winners announced, collations are still ongoing in some states.

Also, INEC has declared the elections in some states inconclusive.

Below is a breakdown of how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shared the states announced so far.

Out of the listed 20 states, APC won 13 while PDP clinched 7.

APC

Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (739,445) Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (331,546) Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu (673,717) Jigawa, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru (810, 993) Gombe, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (364, 179) Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello (526,412) Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari (1,178,864) Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule (327,229) Yobe, Mai Mala Buni (444,013) Ogun, Dapo Abiodun (241,670) Kaduna, Nasiru El-Rufai (1,045,427) Zamfara, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu (534,541) Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum (1,175,440)

PDP

Oyo, Seyi Makinde (515, 621) Enugu, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi (449,935) Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom (519,712) Ebonyi, David Umahi (393,043) Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu (261,127) Cross River, Ben Ayade (381,484) Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa (925, 274)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC had suspended the electoral processes in Rivers state citing widespread irregularities.

In a statement signed by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, the electoral body said it's decision to suspend the elections was based on "reports from our officials in the field".

