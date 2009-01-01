Home | News | General | Breaking: INEC declares Kano governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of last Saturday, March 9, gubernatorial election held in Kano state as inconclusive.

Daily Trust reports that the INEC’s returning officer in the state, Bello Shehu, disclosed this on Monday night, March 11, at the commission's head office in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that Abba Kabir Yusuf of the PDP polled 1,014,474 votes just as the incumbent state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

He added that the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) came third and polled 104,009 votes.

Announcing the results, Shehu said while the PDP candidate polled 1,014,474 votes, Ganduje of the APC scored 987,819 votes leaving a difference of 26,655 votes.

He also said the total number of votes cancelled across 22 local government areas including Gama ward of Nasarawa local government is 141,694 votes.

The returning officer said based on the provisions of the law, he has to declare the election inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes is much higher than the difference between the two major candidates.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Murtala Sule Garo, the commissioner for local government of Kano and Lamin Sani the chairman of Nasarawa local government of the state were arrested by the police for allegedly trying to steal the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s result sheets.

DSP Haruna Abdullahi, the police spokesman in the state revealed that Garo and Sani were nabbed at the area's collation centre for the governorship and state Assembly polls as they reportedly tried to make away with the results sheets, adding that they also made moves to destroy the document

He had said: “While his Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kano State Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna was rescued from the scene, who was on an inspection.”

