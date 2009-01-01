Home | News | General | Emeka Ihedioha's purported victory is stolen - Uche Nwosu replies report

- The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate in Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, has been rejected by the Action Alliance (AA) in the state

- The governorship candidate of AA in Imo, Ugwumba Nwosu, has said that Ihedioha's victory was stolen

- Nwosu said that the leadership of AA in the state has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider its position

The Action Alliance (AA)'s candidate in Imo state, Ugwumba Nwosu, has rejected the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Nwosu said that Ihedioha's victory was stolen and that the leadership of the party has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconsider its position, hoping that it will do same.

The statement said: "The attention of His Excellency Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has been drawn to a forged congratulatory message making the rounds on social media, purporting that the Action Alliance candidate has conceded defeat and congratulated Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

"The reality is that His Excellency Ugwumba Uche Nwosu won the governorship election and couldn't have thought of congratulating anyone other than himself. Congratulating a subverter of the people's will be tantamount to betraying the people of Imo State, who freely gave him their mandate, overwhelmingly, across the 27 LGAs of the state.

"We have formally communicated the Independent National Electoral Commission on our disapproval of the results declared and we expect that INEC as a law abiding institution will not lend itself to be used to perpetrate illegality in the State by declaring anyone other than His Excellency Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as the governor-elect of Imo State.

"While assuring our teeming supporters that our stolen mandate shall be recovered, we urge them to remain calm, law-abiding and peaceful while we study the situation and come up with a more comprehensive statement."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained that it's governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha was in a comfortable lead in the gubernatorial election held in the state on Saturday, March 9.

Ray Emeana, state secretary of the PDP, claims that from the results collated at the various local governments by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices so far, Ihedioha has won in 15 local governments out of 27.

