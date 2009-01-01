Updated: 6 states where governorship elections have been declared inconclusive so far (list)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 9, conducted governorship elections across 29 out of 36 states across Nigeria and state House of Assembly elections across the country.
The electoral commission on Sunday, March 10, commenced official collation of the governorship results. While some results in some states have been collated and winners announced, collations are still ongoing in some states.
Also, INEC has declared the elections in some states inconclusive.
Six states, Bauchi, Adamawa, Plateau, Sokoto, Benue and Kano states, do not have governors elect yet following the inconclusive nature of the guber polls.
In four of the six affected states, the margin of win has been smaller than the number of cancelled votes.
In Benue, INEC said the decision was expedient following its observation that a high number of electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their communities.
Below is the breakdown:
BAUCHI
APC: 465,456
PDP: 469,512
Rejected: 21,419
Margin of lead between PDP and APC: 4059
Cancelled Votes: 45,312
ADAMAWA
PDP: 367, 471
APC: 334,995
Margin of win: 32,476
Cancelled Votes: 40,988
Andrew Haruna, the state returning officer, said votes were cancelled in 44 polling units across the state. He declared the poll inconclusive.
PLATEAU
APC: 583,255
PDP: 538,326
Total registered voters 2,480,455
Total accredited voters 1,157,025
Total valid votes 1,154,678
Rejected 15,691
Total votes cast 1,154,678
Margin between the two parties 44,929
Cancelled votes 49,377
SOKOTO
Aminu Tambuwal PDP: 489,558 votes
Ahmed Aliyu APC: 486,145 votes
Margin of Winning 3,413
Cancellation in 136 polling units with 75,403 registered voters
BENUE
Governor Samuel Ortom PDP: 410,576
Emmanuel Jime APC: 329,022
The INEC's returning officer in the state, Sebastian Maimako, said the decision was expedient following its observation that a high number of electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their communities.
KANO
Abba Kabir Yusuf PDP: 1,014,474
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje APC: 987,819
Details of the cancelled votes are still awaited at the time of updating this report.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC declared Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the APC winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Niger state.
The result was announced on Sunday night, March 10, in Minna at the state collation centre by the returning officer, Prof Angela Miri. Miri who is the vice chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, said Gov.Bello of APC scored 526,412 votes, while Umar Nasko of PDP polled 298,065 votes.
