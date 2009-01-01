Home | News | General | Updated: 6 states where governorship elections have been declared inconclusive so far (list)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 9, conducted governorship elections across 29 out of 36 states across Nigeria and state House of Assembly elections across the country.

The electoral commission on Sunday, March 10, commenced official collation of the governorship results. While some results in some states have been collated and winners announced, collations are still ongoing in some states.

Also, INEC has declared the elections in some states inconclusive.

Six states, Bauchi, Adamawa, Plateau, Sokoto, Benue and Kano states, do not have governors elect yet following the inconclusive nature of the guber polls.

In four of the six affected states, the margin of win has been smaller than the number of cancelled votes.

In Benue, INEC said the decision was expedient following its observation that a high number of electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their communities.

Below is the breakdown:

BAUCHI

APC: 465,456

PDP: 469,512

Rejected: 21,419

Margin of lead between PDP and APC: 4059

Cancelled Votes: 45,312

ADAMAWA

PDP: 367, 471

APC: 334,995

Margin of win: 32,476

Cancelled Votes: 40,988

Andrew Haruna, the state returning officer, said votes were cancelled in 44 polling units across the state. He declared the poll inconclusive.

PLATEAU

APC: 583,255

PDP: 538,326

Total registered voters 2,480,455

Total accredited voters 1,157,025

Total valid votes 1,154,678

Rejected 15,691

Total votes cast 1,154,678

Margin between the two parties 44,929

Cancelled votes 49,377

SOKOTO

Aminu Tambuwal PDP: 489,558 votes

Ahmed Aliyu APC: 486,145 votes

Margin of Winning 3,413

Cancellation in 136 polling units with 75,403 registered voters

BENUE

Governor Samuel Ortom PDP: 410,576

Emmanuel Jime APC: 329,022

The INEC's returning officer in the state, Sebastian Maimako, said the decision was expedient following its observation that a high number of electorates were either not able to vote or election did not hold in their communities.

KANO

Abba Kabir Yusuf PDP: 1,014,474

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje APC: 987,819

Details of the cancelled votes are still awaited at the time of updating this report.

