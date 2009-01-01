Home | News | General | Governor Okorocha’s name missing on INEC’s official senators-elect list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, from the list of newly elected senators that was published on its website.

Legit.ng reports that INEC published the list of elected federal lawmakers ahead of the presentation of the Certificates of Return on Thursday, March 14.

It was gathered that only senator-elect Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (Imo east), who won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was listed in the slot for the three Imo senatorial districts.

The slot for Imo west senatorial district, where Okorocha contested, was filled INEC's remark- “Declaration made under duress.”

The electoral umpire wrote ''Supplementary'' on the slot for Imo north.

Governor Okorocha had contested the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, February 23 and was declared winner by the Returning Officer for the senatorial district, Innocent Ibeawuchi.

Ibeawuchi, later said that he was made to announce Okorocha as winner under duress.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the electoral commission would not issue certificates of return to any candidate declared winner of an election under duress.

Yakubu made the statement in Abuja on Thursday, March 7, during a meeting with the inter-agency consultative committee on election security.

The INEC chairman said the commission will not tolerate the intimidation and forcing its staff to declare winners under duress.

