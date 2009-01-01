Home | News | General | CUPP in Kaduna rejects El-Rufai’s victory, reveals why

- The victory of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has not gone down well with some political parties and gubernatorial candidates

- The Coalition Of United Political Parties (CUPP) made up of 37 political parties and 18 governorship candidates in the state have rejected El-Rufai's victory

- CUPP said that the governorship election in the state was marred by a lot of irregularities

A body of 37 political parties and 18 governorship candidates in Kaduna known as the the Coalition Of United Political Parties (CUPP) has objected to the outcome of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

Honourable Umar Farouk Mairaqumi, chairman of CUPP, said that the poll in some local government areas came with many irregularities.

Mairaqumi said: “The Smart Card Readers (SCR) were not used in some parts of the state namely: Igabi, Kaduna South, Kaduna North. Giwa, Lere, Birnin Gwari and Soba local government areas respectively.

“Over 650 polling units with over 400,000 votes were cancelled and our agents reported at various collation centres but INEC decided to ignore our complains and went ahead to announce the results.

“It is in the light of the above that we the 37 political parties and 18 governorship candidates that participated in the gubernatorial election in Kaduna State hereby reject the result in its totality and we shall pursue all lawful means to ensure justice is done to the people of Kaduna State and their stolen mandate restored.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai was declared the winner of just concluded gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Announcing the result on Monday, March 11, the state returning officer, Muhammed Yahuza Bello, said El-Rufai of the APC scored 1,045,427 votes to emerge winner. Bello said the candidate, Isah Ashiru of Peoples Democratic Party scored 814,168 votes.

